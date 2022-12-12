White Christmas odds are a bit higher than normal this year in D.C.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If you fancy a white Christmas, the nation’s capital is far from a reliable location. Historical odds of having measurable snow on the ground Christmas morning aren’t even 10 percent. Lately, the weather has been abnormally warm much more often than snowy. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight But the chance of a white Christmas appears to be higher this year. The major storm sweeping across the country is setting up a pattern realignment that should promote a cold and possibly stormy week leading up to Christmas. The trend toward colder and stormier weather has already begun.

A strong zone of high pressure over Greenland, also known as the Greenland block, is in place and steering storms farther south than they would track otherwise. The storm headed into the central states this week, because of the block, will slow, stall, and try to redevelop off the East Coast.

While there won’t yet be enough cold air in place for substantial snow in the Washington-Baltimore area from this storm, some icy precipitation could develop Thursday morning, especially west of Interstate 95. Chances for accumulating snow will increase in northern Maryland and especially north of the Mason Dixon line.

By next week, cold air may become more firmly established as high pressure builds over the West Coast and as far north as the Gulf of Alaska. The presence of high pressure in these areas, absent in recent weeks, should help steer frigid air from the Arctic toward the central and eastern U.S.

Next week’s weather pattern “does make me think the chances of snow are a little higher than normal,” wrote Wes Junker, winter weather expert for the Capital Weather Gang, in a text message. “The main thing that elevates our chances a bit is that our temps should average below normal leading up to Christmas and you need cold for snow.”

Junker cautioned that the pattern, influenced by La Niña, may still prove less than perfect for snow lovers locally. For example, it could favor cold air being dislodged as storms track west of Washington, which is common during La Niña winters. Such scenarios often result in a brief period of snow or mixed precipitation changing to rain.

Breaking down white Christmas odds

The National Weather Service has put together a handy set of infographics illustrating white Christmas histories all across the United States. Below is the graphic for Washington, based on weather observations maintained at Reagan National Airport (here are also links for Dulles and Baltimore graphics):

The graphic points to the following regarding the District’s white Christmas history since 1862:

There has been no snow on Christmas 86 percent of the time.

An inch of snow has been on the ground Christmas morning just nine percent of time. or in six years since 1952, which is the official meteorological criterion for a white Christmas.

At least three inches of snow has been on the ground Christmas morning just 6 percent of the time.

New snow has fallen on Christmas Day, after a snowless start, in 6 percent of years.

In longer weather records dating back to 1888-1889, Washington has seen a white Christmas 13 times. Here are some more Washington white Christmas facts and figures, examining these 133 winters:

There have been 10 instances of measurable snow (or more than a trace) falling in D.C. on Christmas Day itself. This comes to a long-term average of roughly 8 percent.

D.C. has about a 46 percent chance of getting a dusting Christmas week, about a 20 percent chance of getting 1-inch or more Christmas week, about a 3 percent chance getting 1-inch of snow on Christmas, and about 1 in 50 shot of 4 inches or more on Christmas.

The last time we managed even a trace of snow on Christmas was in 2010, when a few flurries were in the air.

Washington’s last white Christmas was in 2009. That snow didn’t even last through the day as it was washed away by a mild rainstorm.

Washington’s last accumulating snow on Christmas came in 2002. Rain changed to snow midday, and a wet coating (0.2 inches) accumulated.

The 1960s were particularly prosperous for white Christmases, with four occurrences and there were two sizable snowfalls on Christmas Day itself. 1969 was the last time D.C. got at least 1 inch of snow on Christmas Day.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

