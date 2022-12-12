Western storm to trigger blizzard, tornadoes as it rolls into Central U.S.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After dumping five feet of snow in California’s Sierra Nevada, a major storm sweeping through the Rockies is set to intensify as it barrels into the central United States, unleashing multiple types of hazardous weather. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the northern Rockies and northern Plains, the storm will bring blizzard conditions through midweek, while severe thunderstorms are set to charge through the Southern Plains and parts of the South, possibly spawning tornadoes.

The National Weather Service has hoisted blizzard warnings for portions of Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories cover a much larger surrounding area — running from the high terrain of Arizona to the Great Lakes. Around two feet of snow are possible in the hardest-hit spots, along with gusts topping 60 mph.

Welcome snow and rain wallop West

The storm which barged into the West Coast over the weekend, and which is poised to cause trouble in the central states, brought welcome rain and snow to California. It was the latest in a parade of storms which has boosted the water supply in the drought-plagued state.

Advertisement

Much of California has picked up the equivalent of at least one inch of rainfall since the weekend. Across central parts of the state, coastal regions generally saw two or more inches of rain. Mountainous locations near the coast, where it wasn’t cold enough to snow, saw more than 3 inches. Localized totals as high as 8 inches were noted south of Monterey. The torrents triggered rockslides and landslides in some areas.

It’s still snowing in the Sierra Nevada, where peak snowfall totals have reached at least five feet. A report of 60 inches in 48 hours was posted in Soda Springs, which is about 15 miles northwest of Lake Tahoe. Through Sunday afternoon, a dozen locations in the Sierras had reported three feet or more.

As of 6:00am, we've picked up 36″ of new snow at Alpine's base and 35″ on the upper mountain over the past 24 hours. It’s a little strange to get more snow at the base than the upper mountain, but that can be explained best by yesterday's winds gusting up to 160mph! pic.twitter.com/5dunLuYttY — Palisades Tahoe (@palisadestahoe) December 11, 2022

Interstate 80 — passing through the famed Donner Pass — was shut for several hours Sunday, according to Caltrans. The shutdown was due to whiteout conditions causing limited visibility and very snowy roadways; snowfall rates climbed as high as 4 to 6 inches per hour. The popular U.S. 50 that runs from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe was also closed at times for avalanche control. Both thoroughfares have since reopened with chain requirements.

Advertisement

Avalanche warnings remain active in the area in and around Lake Tahoe through Monday night. “Avalanche activity could be widespread, and some avalanches could be large and destructive,” wrote the Sierra Avalanche Center.

24 hour #snow: 37.8" (96 cm)

48 hour snow: 43.5" (110.5 cm)

7-day snow: 67.3" (171 cm)



We're expecting light snow to continue through the day that should yield another 3-6". pic.twitter.com/yJKGoZX9pP — UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (@UCB_CSSL) December 11, 2022

Plains blizzard

The weather disturbance responsible for the heavy precipitation in California is riding a dip in the jet stream through the Rockies. As it ejects from east-central Colorado into the Plains on Monday night, it will spawn a new zone of low pressure that will rapidly strengthen. The central pressure of the storm will drop to around 990 millibars as it spins into central Nebraska on Tuesday, with blizzard conditions expanding from the northern Rockies and western Plains into the Dakotas.

“Due to heavy snow and strong winds, travel will be nearly impossible on Tuesday and Wednesday, and possibly into Thursday,” tweeted the Weather Service in Rapid City, S.D. near the heart of the blizzard warnings. “Make other plans.”

Advertisement

Snowfall totals in the northern Plains exceeding two feet are possible. The heaviest totals are projected for northern Nebraska, western South Dakota and adjacent portions of Wyoming. Much of the Dakotas can plan on at least six to twelve inches. Heavy snow bands are also likely to spread across Minnesota and toward Lake Superior.

Mountainous locations in the northern and central Rockies can expect one to two feet by the time the storm ends.

In addition to the snow, howling winds will develop as an area of cold high pressure nosing southward from Canada creates a sharp difference in pressure over a small distance. Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are possible in southeast Wyoming, northeast Colorado and western Nebraska. Gusts around 40 to 50 mph are possible in a larger surrounding area.

The combination of snow and wind will lead to widespread whiteout conditions. Much of the area where snow and wind overlap can also expect dangerous wind chills near or even below zero.

Thunderstorm, tornado potential

As warm, humid air is drawn north ahead of storm, severe thunderstorms are anticipated as soon as Monday afternoon and evening in the southern and central Plains. The Storm Prediction Center has declared a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms from portions of northern Texas to western Kansas. Storms are expected to develop in western Kansas in afternoon, before unzipping southward into the night. Damaging winds and hail are probable in some storms, with a small chance of a few tornadoes.

A bigger risk for destructive storms is expected Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a large portion of northern Louisiana in Level 3 out of 5 risk zone for dangerous storms.

“A couple of strong tornadoes will be possible,” the Storm Prediction Center wrote Monday morning. Storms could produce damaging winds in a broader zone that spans from Dallas and Houston into southern Mississippi.

Severe weather potential will continue to slink eastward Wednesday and Thursday, along the Gulf Coast into Florida, before the cold front triggering the storms sweeps out to sea by Friday.

A new area of storminess is expected to form along this cold front in the Carolinas on Thursday, which could bring some snow and ice to interior portions of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Thursday and Friday.

GiftOutline Gift Article