PM Update: 20s tonight ahead of another chilly one Wednesday

Today’s return of sunshine was quite nice to see. Temperatures didn’t seem to notice much as readings only slowly trickled into the 40s, then didn’t go too far. It’s a bit on the chilly side for mid-December but pretty close to typical. Cold is set to win out more often than not in the days ahead.
Through Tonight: Under mainly starry conditions, temperatures are able to fall off steeply again tonight. Most spots are in the mid- or upper 20s. Winds are light.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): It’s calm-before-the-storm kind of weather. Highs reach the low and mid-40s as clouds increase with time. Winds should remain light.
