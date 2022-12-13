The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

PM Update: 20s tonight ahead of another chilly one Wednesday

December 13, 2022 at 4:45 p.m. EST
A pretty December sunset from Ft Reno in Northwest Washington. (Diane Krauthamer/Flickr)

Today’s return of sunshine was quite nice to see. Temperatures didn’t seem to notice much as readings only slowly trickled into the 40s, then didn’t go too far. It’s a bit on the chilly side for mid-December but pretty close to typical. Cold is set to win out more often than not in the days ahead.

Through Tonight: Under mainly starry conditions, temperatures are able to fall off steeply again tonight. Most spots are in the mid- or upper 20s. Winds are light.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): It’s calm-before-the-storm kind of weather. Highs reach the low and mid-40s as clouds increase with time. Winds should remain light.

