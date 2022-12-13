D.C.-area forecast: Sunshine returns today; wintry mix arriving late tomorrow night

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: Okay, let’s try that sunshine line again, but still an ill chill Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 40-45.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 20-29.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Highs: 40-45. Forecast in detail Colder-than-average conditions are slightly more tolerable for our Tuesday thanks to increased sunshine and less wind compared to Monday. Clouds encroach again by Wednesday as a big weather system approaches. A wintry mix late Wednesday night into early Thursday could make for slippery surfaces, mainly west of D.C. and Interstate 95, before changing to plain rain by Thursday afternoon.

Today (Tuesday): Sunny and cold with highs in the lower to middle 40s. But despite similar temperatures, it shouldn’t feel as cold as yesterday thanks to the sunshine and lighter winds, mainly around 5 to 10 mph from the north. The air is very dry (dew points in the teens). Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold with lows ranging through the 20s with just a light breeze from the northwest. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Some partial sunshine is possible in the morning, but increasing clouds take over the day thanks to the incoming storm system. Highs are again in the lower to middle 40s. Light winds come from the north at about 5 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Cloudy with light precipitation chances arriving late at night (probably after midnight). Sleet, freezing rain, rain and perhaps a little bit of snow are all possible. With temperatures dropping to the upper 20s and low 30s, some surfaces could start to become slick, mainly west of I-95 and D.C. Confidence: Low-Medium

Advertisement

Thursday morning should see the mix of primarily sleet, freezing rain and rain continue. D.C. and areas east of I-95 should stay warm enough for little or no ice accumulation before precipitation changes to plain rain. But west of D.C. and I-95, where morning temperatures may struggle to rise above freezing, we could very well see some accumulation and slippery roads — especially in upper Montgomery, Loudoun and Frederick counties and points west — where precipitation should stay frozen longer.

Most areas should shift to plain rain by Thursday afternoon. Rain could be moderate intensity at times during the afternoon into evening. Temperatures most of the day should be in the 30s, but we could see a burst of 40s to even low 50s (especially east and south of D.C.) by late afternoon and evening as the storm’s main low-pressure center moves through. Rain should taper by late Thursday night as lows range through the 30s (but probably stay above freezing). Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

A shower remains possible into Friday morning and clouds could linger as well, although skies should eventually brighten. Highs range through the 40s as winds turn breezy from the northwest. Friday night returns to freezing conditions with lows from the middle 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

The weekend should be at least partly sunny with temperatures remaining below average. Highs are in the middle 40s Saturday with low 40s Sunday. Can’t rule out a sprinkle or flurry either day. Lows dip into the 20s to low 30s Saturday night under mostly clear skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10: Far western and northwestern suburbs could see a light accumulation of snow late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but most of the precipitation should be in the form of sleet, freezing rain and rain.

GiftOutline Gift Article