Icy weather threatens western parts of D.C. area Thursday morning

The large storm system sweeping across the country will arrive in the Washington region early Thursday when enough cold air will linger for icy weather in some locations. This does not appear to be a major winter storm for most of the immediate Washington area, but locations, especially those west of Interstate 95, could see some slipperiness early in the morning before temperatures rise and precipitation changes from sleet and freezing rain to plain rain by mid-to-late morning.

In our colder areas near and west of Route 15, from Warrenton to Leesburg to Frederick, icy precipitation will probably last longer, and there is a greater chance of slick roads and school delays and cancellations. Essentially, the area that includes northern Fauquier County, Loudoun County, western Montgomery County, western Howard County, Frederick County (Md.) and Carroll County, as well as points to the north and west, have the greatest chance of dealing with disruptive winter weather. The Weather Service may issue winter weather advisories in this zone.

Winter storm watches are in effect for the mountains, where a brief period of snow will be followed by substantial sleet and freezing rain that could result in hazardous amounts of ice buildup between late Wednesday night and Thursday.

What to expect in the D.C.-Baltimore region

Precipitation will break out in the predawn hours Thursday and may initially take the form of sleet in much of the region with temperatures near freezing. Mainly west of Interstate 95, a very short period of snow could produce up to a coating before icy precipitation takes over. The sleet should gradually transition to freezing rain from southeast to northwest during the morning. Then the freezing rain should flip to plain rain, melting any iciness — also from southeast to northwest — by around midday.

For the District and areas near and east of I-95: The period of sleet and freezing rain shouldn’t last more than a couple hours. By 9 or 10 a.m., temperatures should rise above freezing. Still, use caution navigating roads and sidewalks through midmorning. Use particular care on bridges, ramps and overpasses.

For areas west of I-95: Freezing temperatures could last until mid-to-late morning, with some untreated surfaces becoming slick and school delays possible. Trees could see a light glaze (up to 0.1 inches).

For areas near and west of Route 15: Freezing temperatures could persist through midday and maybe a bit longer in colder pockets. Untreated surfaces will be slick, and some areas could see a glaze of at least 0.1 inches.

Especially along and west of I-95, we need to watch for the chance that cold air lasts longer than indicated above, prolonging the iciness. Sometimes cold air is stubborn and difficult to dislodge.

Throughout the region, a cold, steady rain is probable in the afternoon and evening, with widespread totals of 1 to 2 inches. A few locations, mainly east of Interstate 95, could see over 2 inches. If this precipitation were to fall as all snow, it would be one to two feet! The rain should end between 10 p.m. Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday.

What to expect in the mountains

This event has the makings of a major ice storm for the mountains.

A winter storm watch has been issued for the higher elevations of western Virginia, eastern West Virginia and western Maryland. The watch runs from Wednesday evening through Thursday night.

“Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible,” according to the National Weather Service’s winter storm watch for the region.

These areas could see up to an inch or two of snow before a change to sleet and freezing rain. Ice accumulations of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible. Parts of western Maryland could see up to 0.5 to 0.75 inches of ice.

What’s driving the winter weather potential

As the massive storm affecting the Plains on Tuesday lumbers toward Canada, it will weaken Wednesday into Thursday as it runs into a high pressure system. In response, a new storm center is forecast to develop in the Carolinas. The clockwise circulation around this same zone of high pressure will feed cold air into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic as the new storm develops Thursday — enough for some iciness as the precipitation spreads over the Washington region.

The new storms will head up the Mid-Atlantic coast Thursday as the high pressure zone supplying the cold lifts north. This should allow enough mild air to reach the Washington region to change the icy precipitation to rain.

