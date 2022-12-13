‘Massive’ storm triggers blizzard and tornadoes across central states

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The National Weather Service reported a tornado injured five people and damaged buildings and commercial properties, including a Sam’s Club, in Grapevine, Tex., which is about 20 miles northeast of Fort Worth, and just a few miles from the airport.

A storm system moving eastward across the United States brought thunderstorms and tornadoes to the Fort Worth area on Dec. 13. (Video: The Washington Post)

The responsible storm originated from the same system that unloaded up to six feet of snow in California’s Sierra Nevada Mountain range between Saturday and Monday. Described as “massive” by the National Weather Service, the sprawling storm will make a full trek across the Lower 48 states.

Blizzard warnings are in effect through Wednesday for portions of six states, from northeast Colorado into western South Dakota. About 10 million people from the Rockies to the northern Great Lakes are under some kind of winter weather alert. Wind-whipped snow has already shut down several major interstates.

In the warm air on the storm’s south and east side, tornado watches are in effect through the evening in portions of northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma. Severe weather is expected to shift eastward toward northern Louisiana, southern Arkansas and southern Mississippi as Tuesday wears on. By Wednesday and Thursday, the risk of dangerous storms will concentrate near the Gulf Coast from southeast Louisiana toward the Florida Panhandle.

As the storm marches northeastward in the second half of the workweek, its wintry side will expand through parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, which could see heavy snow and ice.

Blizzard

Snow has broken out and expanded across the western Plains from northeast Colorado to the Dakotas, while extending into parts of northern Minnesota.

“Blizzard conditions are expected for the northern and central High Plains where 1-2”/hour snow rates and winds gusting 50-60 mph will create near zero visibility and snow-covered roads,” wrote the Weather Service Tuesday morning.

In addition to the blizzard warnings immediately north and west of the storm center, winter storm warnings cover a more expansive region. Ice storm warnings are also in effect for portions of eastern South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and into northwest Iowa.

A major storm system that buried much of California in snow on Dec. 11 is moving east, bringing with it severe weather advisories across the United States. (Video: The Washington Post)

The heaviest snowfall totals are forecast to occur in southwest South Dakota, near Rapid City, and particularly in the northern Black Hills area, where as much as 30 or more inches is possible.

“The combination of snow and strong winds will create difficult to impossible travel conditions, especially later today and tonight,” wrote the Weather Service in Rapid City.

Because of the snow, Interstate 80 was closed from North Platte, Neb., to the Wyoming border early Tuesday morning, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Similarly poor travel conditions were ongoing in northeastern Colorado and southwestern South Dakota.

Strong winds are expected for most of the north-central U.S. through Wednesday, with the strongest winds coinciding with the same areas seeing the heaviest snow. This will lead to snow drifts of five to six feet or more in spots.

Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph should be common from the Colorado High Plains through the western half of Nebraska and into South Dakota. Given the slow movement of the storm, at least a dozen states in the nation’s midsection will observe gusts of at least 40 mph through Friday. Wind chills near and below zero are forecast in the northern Plains and northern Rockies.

Severe thunderstorm threat

Fed by warm, humid air surging north ahead of the storm, severe thunderstorms developed unusually far west for December late Monday. Tornado warnings were issued for parts of the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles, as well as south-central Kansas. Hail up to 2.5 inches across was reported near Balko in the Oklahoma panhandle. One tornado was confirmed in south central Oklahoma, where tree damage was reported.

Storms persisted through the night. Fort Worth itself was under a warning for a confirmed tornado, based on debris lofted into the air detected by radar, around 8:15 a.m. local time Tuesday morning. It was the first instance of tornadoes in the Dallas-Fort Worth region during December since 2015.

Tuesday’s severe weather danger extends from eastern Texas into Mississippi. The highest tornado threat is focused around Lufkin, Tex., through northern Louisiana and east into south-central Mississippi.

“This activity will carry a threat for tornadoes (some potentially capable of [strong tornado] damage), severe gusts and isolated large hail,” wrote the Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. The potential for tornadoes is likely to continue Tuesday night.

Given the slow movement of the storm over the Plains, yet another round of severe weather — including the risk for strong tornadoes — is expected Wednesday stretching from southern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

Some severe weather will persist into Thursday, extending from the Florida Peninsula into the eastern Carolinas.

Northeast

As the Plains storm lumbers toward Canada and weakens as it runs into a zone of high pressure system, a new storm center is forecast to develop in the Carolinas on Thursday. From there, the transformed system is projected to head northeastward, toward coastal southeast New England.

Enough cold air will be in place for the first widespread wintry threat of the season, especially west of Interstate 95 in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Some sleet and freezing rain could even affect Washington and Baltimore Thursday morning before precipitation changes to rain; mountains to their west could deal with significant icing.

The wintry mix in the Mid-Atlantic will transition to mostly snow in Pennsylvania. The interior northeast is set to see a sizable snowstorm.

Winter storm watches were already up from the mountains of western Virginia through the central Pennsylvania high country, and additional watches and warnings are probably imminent.

The Catskills and Adirondacks and areas to northeast through Maine seem very well positioned for snowfall totals of at least one to two feet more by the time the storm ends this weekend.

