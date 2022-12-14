PM Update: Wintry mix arrives late tonight, leads to an icy morning commute

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Winter weather advisory 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday * It feels a bit like winter is trying to settle into town. Morning sun turned to afternoon clouds as high temperatures clipped the lower 40s in most spots. That’s a handful or more below normal as far as temperatures go, and it’s setting us up for the first wintry weather event of the season. Once precipitation moves in, near and east of I-95, roads are mainly just wet, but some general ice accumulation and slick spots are a better bet just west of there, including northwest parts of the District. Folks out in Loudoun, northwest Montgomery and north or west of that may be spending most or all of Thursday at home.

Through Tonight: It should stay dry through evening as the atmosphere slowly saturates. Sleet, rain and freezing rain develop between midnight and the predawn, moving in from southwest to northeast. Freezing rain is a good bet through sunrise, with plain rain more likely south and east of the city. While local roads should be more wet than anything, do take it easy and plan on coming across ice. Lows are in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Freezing rain turns to plan rain after sunrise. It could be a slow process, happening first near the city and then progressing northwest into the midday. By noon or so, we should be down to a few pockets of freezing rain and then plain rain everywhere in the afternoon. It’s a cold and steady rain, tending to taper heading into the evening but potentially lasting into the night. Temperatures sneak well into the 40s near and east of I-95 by evening, but places west may have trouble getting much above 40.

By the time it ends, we should have a widespread inch to two inches of rain across the area.

