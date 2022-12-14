D.C.-area forecast: Thursday morning icy spots for some, then a soaking afternoon rain

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: A cold but calm December day with some sun shining through increasing clouds, and a wintry mix holding off until late at night. Express forecast Today: Chilly with increasing clouds, light winds. Highs: Mid-40s.

Tonight: Wintry mix arriving overnight. Lows: Upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow: Wintry mix to rain. Highs: Upper 30s to mid-40s. Forecast in detail The approaching storm shouldn’t be a major ice storm for the immediate D.C. metro area. Yet we could see just enough ice accumulation for slick surfaces and school delays tomorrow morning, especially heading west of D.C. and Interstate 95, where temperatures late tonight and tomorrow morning will stay at or below freezing the longest. Precipitation should be plain rain regionwide by tomorrow afternoon, with temperatures above freezing.

Today (Wednesday): All is well for today, other than it being rather chilly, with the sun trying to shine through increasing high-level clouds. From lows in the 20s to near 30 early this morning, we should only get to the mid-40s for highs this afternoon. Breezes remain light from the north, making the cold air more tolerable. Confidence: High

Tonight through Thursday morning: Evening temperatures quickly fall back into the 30s as clouds thicken. A light wintry mix moves in after midnight. There could be a little snow mixed in, especially north and west of D.C., but it looks like mostly sleet, freezing rain, and rain, with morning lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium

D.C. and near/east of I-95: Maybe a few icy spots early Thursday morning. But otherwise roads should be mostly just wet, with the wintry mix probably changing to plain rain by approximately 9 to 10 a.m. as temperatures likely remain at or above freezing.

Just north and west of D.C. (southern Montgomery and eastern Fairfax counties): We could see a little ice accumulation through around 10 to 11 a.m., especially on untreated surfaces, before temperatures rise above freezing.

Further north and west of D.C. (northern/western Montgomery, western Fairfax, Loudoun, northern Prince William, Fauquier, Frederick, and Howard counties): More significant ice spots and slick roads likely, with temperatures probably at or below freezing until around 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday afternoon and night: Everyone should switch over to plain rain by early afternoon, with afternoon temperatures rising into the mid-30s to low 40s. The rain could be heavy at times during the afternoon into evening, with rain totals as high as about 1 to 1.5 inches, before tapering overnight. Temperatures should remain above freezing with overnight lows in the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Becoming partly sunny on Friday and breezy at times. Highs reach the 40s, followed by mostly clear skies Friday night with lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend looks fairly cold but otherwise decent. Skies should be partly sunny both days with Saturday highs in the mid-40s and Sunday highs in the low 40s. Can’t rule out an isolated sprinkle or flurry either day. Saturday night lows bottom in the mid-20s to near 30. Confidence: Medium-High

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): The Wednesday night-Thursday storm is mostly a sleet, freezing rain, and rain event. But we could see about a half-inch to an inch of snow well west and northwest of D.C. out toward Dulles International Airport, Leesburg and Frederick.

