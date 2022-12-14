D.C. area faces icy Thursday morning; winter weather advisory issued

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for much of the Washington and Baltimore region as freezing rain could create slick walkways and untreated roads during the first half of Thursday. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight As is often the cases with wintry weather in the region, locations west of the District will see a longer duration and greater amount of frozen precipitation because of colder temperatures. As such, the potential for slippery roads and school closings and delays will increase as you head west of Interstate 95.

In the immediate Washington and Baltimore area (within about a one-county radius), the winter weather advisory lasts from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, with the potential for icy spots during the morning commute. Conditions should gradually improve as the morning wears on.

Southern Maryland and areas from Fredericksburg south are not included in an advisory because temperatures should generally remain just above freezing there.

In our far western areas (Frederick, Carroll and western Loudoun counties), where cold air will linger longest, the winter weather advisory extends until 4 p.m.

Precipitation — probably in the form of sleet, freezing rain and plain rain — will spread over the region during the predawn hours. Temperatures will drop to right around freezing as the precipitation begins in most of the region. Because of above-freezing temperatures ahead of this storm, the ice will not accumulate on all surfaces. But slick spots could still develop, especially on untreated paved surfaces and sidewalks, while a very light glaze of ice could coat tree limbs.

If possible, it will be best to avoid travel early Thursday and use caution if you must be out. Sidewalks that look wet could be deceptively icy and some icy patches could develop on roads, especially bridges, ramps and overpasses.

As Thursday wears on, temperatures should rise above freezing in most areas from southeast to northwest. Still, a driving, heavy rain is anticipated after any frozen precipitation, with amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches. All in all, it will be a good day to work from home, if possible.

Advertisement

Toward the mountains, where an ice storm warning is in effect, conditions will be substantially worse. At least 0.25 to 0.5 inches of ice could coat tree limbs and power lines and build up on roads along the Interstate 81 corridor (including Martinsburg, Winchester and Luray) and westward.

“Power outages and tree damage are likely due to ice,” the Weather Service cautions. “Travel could be nearly impossible. Hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning and evening commutes on Thursday.”

Shenandoah National Park announced that Skyline Drive will close at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in anticipation of the icy weather.

Storm timeline

Here’s an approximate time frame of how the storm will play out. In the provided temperature ranges, the coldest readings are for areas farthest north and west of the District and mildest to the southeast, within a two county radius.

Advertisement

1 to 5 a.m. Thursday — Sleet, rain and freezing rain develop from southwest to northeast. A few slick spots possible. Temperatures: 30 to 35.

5 to 9 a.m. — Freezing rain, except mostly rain south and east of the District. Some slick spots possible. Temperatures: 30 to 34.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Freezing rain changes to rain, heavy at times, southeast to northwest. Freezing rain could linger in colder pockets far west. Slick spots turn wet except far west. Temperatures rising to 34 to 40.

1 to 5 p.m. — Rain, heavy at times. Pockets of freezing rain change to plain rain far west. Temperatures rising to 35 to 45.

5 to 9 p.m. — Rain decreases south to north. Temperatures: 35 to 45.

9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday — Rain ends from south to north. Temperatures: 35 to 45.

Uncertainties in the forecast

Temperatures present the biggest uncertainty in this forecast. Sometimes, cold air is difficult to dislodge and hangs around longer than anticipated. Thus, it’s important to check temperatures before heading out Thursday morning to be sure they’ve surpassed freezing if you’re concerned about icy spots.

There’s some possibility that a little iciness may develop in some areas under an advisory because of above-freezing ground temperatures ahead of the storm. In these areas, the rain may just run off rather than ice over surfaces. Normally milder locations such as downtown Washington and near the Potomac and Chesapeake Bay generally have the lowest chances of iciness.

GiftOutline Gift Article