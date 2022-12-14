Storms turn deadly in South as blizzard swirls over Plains and Upper Midwest

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The coast-to-coast storm that slammed California over the weekend and dumped up to two feet of snow in the Plains early this week turned deadly Tuesday as severe thunderstorms swept across the South. South of Shreveport, La., two people died Tuesday night when a tornado struck the town of Keithville — one of a growing number of twisters in a multiday barrage of severe thunderstorms across the South.

Forecasters warn of more dangerous weather and a heightened threat of tornadoes Wednesday. A tornado watch is in effect for large portions of southern Louisiana and Mississippi until 1 p.m. and additional watches are expected in the afternoon and evening. In declaring a level 4 out of 5 risk of dangerous storms between southeast Louisiana and southern Alabama, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center raised the possibility of “strong and long-track tornadoes.” The impact zone includes New Orleans and Mobile.

To the north and northwest, on the storm’s cold side, heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions have walloped the central and northern Plains, as well as parts of the Upper Midwest. Northern Minnesota, including Duluth, is facing the storm’s wintry brunt Wednesday with thundersnow and whiteout conditions.

The storm’s final act gets underway in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast late Wednesday night into Thursday. An ice storm is predicted for the western Mid-Atlantic, while a swath of heavy snow targets the interior Northeast and New England.

Severe storms and tornadoes across the South

A mother and her young son were killed when a tornado shredded their home in Keithville, La., on Tuesday evening. About two to three dozen houses in the community were damaged or destroyed, according to local officials.

Drone video of the tornado that destroyed several homes near Four Forks, LA. The debris you see flying around the tornado are pieces of those homes. Tornado appeared to be on the ground for around 12 minutes (433-445). I had drone on it whole time. #tornado #lawx @NWSShreveport pic.twitter.com/f8b1v7EE7S — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) December 14, 2022

To the northeast of Shreveport, another tornado injured two dozen when it hit the town of Farmerville. Shreveport itself was placed under two separate “particularly dangerous situation” tornado warnings by the National Weather Service, with confirmed “large and extremely dangerous” tornadoes passing nearby.

At least 15 reports of tornadoes were received by the Weather Service on Tuesday night through sunrise Wednesday, mostly in eastern Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Other tornadoes — including one that injured five near Fort Worth — struck Texas and Oklahoma on Monday into early Tuesday.

Just in: From Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey: This chicken farm in Pelahatchie was destroyed by tornado. pic.twitter.com/fEGM16zAal — Maggie Wade (@MaggieWade) December 14, 2022

Confirmed tornadoes and tornado warnings were ongoing Wednesday morning in Mississippi along a cold front slicing through the southern half of the state.

The potential for more severe weather and strong tornadoes, stretches eastward across the northern Gulf Coast region Wednesday. The Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has declared a level 4 out of 5 risk for dangerous storms for portions of southeast Louisiana, southern Mississippi and southwest Alabama.

Portions of the same region are also under a level 3 out of 4 risk for excessive rainfall as torrential rain could lead to flooding.

On Thursday, a somewhat lesser risk of severe weather will shift into northern Florida, southeast Georgia and coastal South Carolina.

Blizzard in the northern Plains and Upper Midwest

On the storm’s cold side, blizzard warnings are in effect in Duluth and along much of Minnesota’s Lake Superior shoreline through Thursday. Blizzard conditions were underway around Duluth on Wednesday morning with thundersnow reported in the area and gusts to 45 mph. Periods of heavy snow combined with blowing snow will continue to lead to very low visibility and difficult travel through Thursday in this area

New snowfall totals of at least several inches are expected across much of the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and northern Michigan. Along the Lake Superior shore of Minnesota, totals as high as two to three feet are possible.

Farther west, although snow is winding down, blizzard warnings remain in effect over the plains of western Nebraska, South Dakota and parts of Wyoming and Montana into Wednesday night.

The storm has been a prolific snow producer throughout its journey. In addition to ridgetop totals of five to six feet in California’s Sierra Nevada, mountainous locations around Salt Lake City report as much as four feet, including at Alta ski resort.

Snowfall totals of 18 inches or more were reported in flatland areas of Wyoming, South Dakota and Nebraska. Deadwood, in the northern Black Hills, reported 23 inches Tuesday night and it was still snowing.

Deadwood, SD 5pm. Well, THAT escalated quickly. Upslope in full swing and frigid temps contributing to fluffy snow ratios. #blizzard #sdwx #LSMwx #southdakota Hunkered down at the @DMGrand pic.twitter.com/HqkJEyNpRX — Evan Ludes (@FramedByNature) December 14, 2022

Totals of a foot or more have come in from the plains of northeast Colorado and across North Dakota. A measurement of 12 inches well northeast of Denver was accompanied by reports of snow drifts four to five feet deep.

In many parts of the Plains, howling winds have accompanied the snow. Gusts of 63 mph were recorded in Rapid City and 62 mph in northeast Colorado.

Northeast ice and snow

While the storm over the central states slogs toward the northern Great Lakes into Thursday, a new storm center will develop in the Carolinas, bringing heavy precipitation up the East Coast.

Ice storm warnings are in effect in northwestern Virginia, northeastern West Virginia, Western Maryland, and a portion of western Pennsylvania. Winter weather alerts surround the ice storm warnings, running from southern Virginia to the Canadian border with New York and Vermont.

Freezing rain is forecast to spread over the interior Mid-Atlantic late Wednesday night into Thursday, with serious ice buildup possible in the mountains. A thick glaze of 0.5 to 0.75 inches is possible in the hardest-hit locations, leading to probable tree damage and power outages.

Snow gets underway in Pennsylvania by Thursday afternoon before moving into New England by Thursday evening, and may be heavy at times.

Snowfall totals of six to 12 inches are likely to be widespread from north-central Pennsylvania through much of New York and then into interior New England. Totals as high as two feet are possible in higher elevations across the region.

Snow could linger into Saturday in parts of northern New England before the slow-moving storm finally departs.

