Damaging tornado hits New Orleans for second time this year

Amid a two-day outbreak of deadly storms across the South, a tornado roared across New Orleans on Wednesday evening — for the second time this year. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning at 3:45 p.m. local time for New Orleans and confirmed that a twister was on the ground near Arabi and the Lower Ninth Ward, two neighborhoods in the city, at 4:04 p.m. as it raced northeastward at 35 mph.

The same area was also hit by a tornado on March 22 this year; it was rated an EF3 on the 0 to 5 scale for twister intensity. The March tornado, the strongest on record to hit New Orleans, killed a 25-year-old man and damaged or destroyed dozens of homes in Arabi.

As Wednesday’s tornado swept across the region, debris could be seen falling from the sky on New Orleans’ lower Canal Street, tweeted CNN meteorologist Rob Marciano.

Photos and video from social media revealed damage in Marrero, on the south side of the Mississippi River, and below downtown New Orleans, where a shopping center appeared mangled.

As storms continued to pass through southeast Louisiana Wednesday evening, more than 40,000 customers were without power according to PowerOutage.US.

