PM Update: Rain ends tonight, then it’s breezy and chilly Friday

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors * Ice storm warning for elevated zones of Frederick County until 10 p.m. * It was an all-around unpleasant day in the area. If there’s any good news locally, it’s that we did not see more in the way of ice. For the most part, it was rain around here after a few slick spots this morning. Farther north, ice got thick enough to cause some issues. Our washout will run its course later this evening. By that time, close to 2 inches of rain will have fallen most spots.

Through Tonight: Temperatures will be in the 40s with steadier rain ending late this evening. Some patchy fog will be possible. A few raindrops could linger until midnight or so. Lows will end up in the mid-30s to near 40 as clearer skies take over and we head toward dawn.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine will be back, along with gusty winds. Highs in the mid- and upper 40s will feel about 10 degrees colder much of the day thanks to northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph.

See David Streit's forecast through the weekend.

A messy day: Freezing rain was mainly confined to outer north and west suburbs and north or west of that. A report of 0.01 inches came near Ashburn and it was similar around nearby Arcola. A spot near Damascus picked up the most in the nearby area, with 0.08 inches of ice. Locations around and north of Camp David, in northern Maryland, reported up to 0.50 inches of ice with a number of trees down.

Rainfall totals ranged from near an inch to an inch and a half most spots in the area late this afternoon. We’ll still add a bit to these totals before the day ends. With 1.46 inches through 4 p.m., it’ll be at least the second wettest Dec. 15 on record in D.C., behind 2.55 inches in 2018.

