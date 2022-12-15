Updates: Patchy ice north and northwest of Beltway

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Inside the Beltway and to the south and east, where plain rain is falling for the most part, temperatures are generally around 33 or 34 degrees, and roads are just wet.

North of the Beltway and well to the west, toward Loudoun and western Prince William and northern Fauquier counties, temperatures are right around freezing. In these areas, watch out for patchy ice, particularly on untreated surfaces, and bridges, ramps and overpasses.

More serious, widespread icing is expected in western Loudoun and and western Frederick (Md.) counties toward the mountains., where temperatures are 31 or lower.

Temperatures should hold steady where they are now for the next two or three hours before starting to rise from southeast to northwest midmorning to midday.

Our next update will be around 6:50 a.m.

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

1/10: Early on it’s icy, making walking dicey. Then rain rules the day as winds spread a chilly spray.

Express forecast

Today: Freezing rain to rain, heavy at times. Highs: Around 40.

Tonight: Evening rain, late-night clearing, breezy. Lows: 34 to 38.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: 43 to 47.

Forecast in detail

Today is a mess with icy patches early, especially in colder areas west and north of downtown Washington, and then wind-driven rain all day and evening. Those gusty winds dry us out tomorrow. The weekend is sunny, chilly and dry, affording plenty of time to reposition any decorations that fly around Friday.

Today (Thursday): Venture out this morning carefully as icy patches are possible, especially north and west of the city. Most areas should “warm” just enough to be all rain by midmorning. Our farthest west and north areas may hold on to freezing temperatures into the afternoon in a few spots. Winds from the east gust to 25 mph, making the occasional downpours a soaking experience. Most areas see over an inch of rain, with two inches possible in some spots by the time the rain ends. Highs in the immediate are near 40, but closer to 45 nearer the Bay and 35 toward Loudoun and Frederick counties. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Rains persist through the evening. Winds shift to the northwest around midnight and start to bring showers to an end, with some partial clearing by dawn. Lows dip into the mid- to upper 30s, keeping most areas from refreezing. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Gusty west winds clear skies in the morning but make highs in the mid-40s feel more like the mid-30s. Some of those gusts could near 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds finally calm under ongoing clear skies. Lows slip to the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Saturday and Sunday see plenty of sun. Highs are mainly in the low 40s and lows range through the 20s. For those with an open view of the setting sun, wait another half-hour and catch Venus and Mercury on the horizon. Then look farther up in the southern sky for Saturn and Jupiter with bright red Mars high in the sky, five planets at once! Confidence: Medium-High

Monday is more of the same with sunny skies and highs in the low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

