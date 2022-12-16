By the numbers: Coast-to-coast storm leaves few places untouched

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A massive, slow-moving storm system has plagued the Lower 48 states for more than a week. It’s finally finishing its last act as snow falls in New England. The multifaceted storm unloaded staggering amounts of snow and rain on its cross-country journey. Snow totals of several feet blanketed areas from California to the Great Lakes. Heavy rainfall, as much as 8 to 10 inches, was also common on the storm’s south side.

Perhaps most notably, the storm spawned a deadly barrage of tornadoes from Texas to Florida as its cold air collided with record warmth and high humidity.

Such a large, long-lived and powerful storm put up some impressive statistics, which we summarize below:

Nine days — The storm’s first raindrops began in the Pacific Northwest on Dec. 8 and flakes will fly through Saturday in parts of New England — an impressively long duration.

#SATELLITE SPOTLIGHT: @NOAA's #GOES16🛰️ is closely watching the clouds and #lightning associated with a powerful winter storm pushing its way across the central U.S. today. Everything from #Blizzard Warnings to #Tornado Watches are in effect. Latest: https://t.co/mooP0SuiV5 pic.twitter.com/HrhM1AgcK0 — NOAA Satellites - Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) December 13, 2022

The storm system had three phases as it crossed the nation. The disturbance that bombarded the West Coast reformed into a new zone of low pressure over the Plains, where it incited a blizzard. As that wound down, another low pressure center spun up along the East Coast, bringing a new round of snow and ice. A very energetic jet stream diving into the Lower 48 states and lumbering eastward powered all three weather-makers.

Eighty-one tornado reports: Tornadic activity spun up unusually far west for mid-December, with reports in central Oklahoma on Monday evening. Tornadoes then swarmed across the South on Tuesday and Wednesday, affecting Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

This one system brought tornado warnings to 9 states in a matter of 3 days! Crazy past few days! pic.twitter.com/mDwFNB6sKj — Christana Kay (@ChristanaK_WAPT) December 15, 2022

At least 38 tornadoes have been confirmed, with that number to climb as storm surveys are completed. Fifteen tornadoes have been classified as EF2 or higher on the 0-to-5 scale for twister intensity.

The tornadoes killed three people in Louisiana. Remarkably, New Orleans was hit by a strong tornado for a second time in less than nine months.

Sixteen states with at least a foot of snow: Locations in at least 16 states so far have reporting at least a foot of snow. This number could grow as snow continues falling in the Northeast.

Totals up to nearly six feet were reported in California’s Sierra Nevada. South Dakota’s northern Black Hills saw totals reach four feet. The highest totals in Nebraska are quite close to the state’s 24-hour state record of 27 inches. Duluth, Minn., picked up nearly two feet.

Below we list the highest snowfall reports from each state where at least one location received a foot or more:

Ten inches of rain: The storm started off by dumping 2 to 4 inches of rain in large zones of California — 9.65 inches was recorded at Alamo Mountain to the northeast of Santa Barbara; 9.26 inches fell at Chalk Peak to the east of Monterey.

A zone of up to 10 inches of rain also fell near the Louisiana-Mississippi border. High-end reports include 8.7 inches in Plaucheville, La., and 8.36 inches in Bude, Miss.

Heavy rain with widespread zones of 1 to 2 inches or more was also common in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.

Wind gust of 114 mph: A wind gust of 114 mph was recorded at the top of Mammoth Mountain, Calif., in the central Sierra Nevada as the storm came ashore.

Full whiteout tonight in Mammoth Lakes. Incredibly strong, sudden gusts. Full on chunks of ice and snow flying off the trees into my glass sliding door pic.twitter.com/dO9aHyjV5J — Carter Murphy 💰8️⃣ (@cartermurphy218) December 11, 2022

Other peak wind gusts recorded in the Sierra include 93 mph in Mill Canyon, Calif., and 81 mph at Peavine Mountain, Nev. Several mountain locations in Southern California also clocked gusts to 90 mph or higher.

In the western Plains, gusts of at least 60 mph were observed in northeast Colorado, Rapid City, S.D., (63 mph) and Valentine, Neb. (63 mph). Winds created snow drifts as high as six feet in spots. Rapid City saw blizzard conditions for nearly two straight days.

This is why I-90 is shut down across most of SD. Snow & blowing snow with visibility dropping down to near zero with the strongest gusts. Plus drifting back over the road after being plowed. Video around Exit 30@SouthDakotaDOT@SDHighwayPatrol#Diaz #Blizzard#Snowfall pic.twitter.com/Arz2ptcd5m — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) December 15, 2022

Half a dozen closed interstates: Due to extreme snowfall rates, California’s Interstate 80 was closed at times Sunday through Donner Pass. Across the Plains, stretches of interstates 29, 76, 80 and 90 were closed during the worst of the blizzard. Portions of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 were still closed in South Dakota late Thursday.

Due to the continued impact of the strong winter storm system moving through the state, closures on Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 remain in place on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.



Read the full update at: https://t.co/94kXqMNnf5.



The SDDOT asks that motorists please avoid travel. pic.twitter.com/rwrbDnIsrg — SDDOT (@SouthDakotaDOT) December 15, 2022

