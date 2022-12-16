PM Update: Mainly clear, chilly and breezy through the weekend

Highs were on the warm side of forecast today. Then again, warm in mid-December is relative. With highs near or above 50 it was only a few degrees above average. Our main story is cold through the weekend, and then again toward Christmas.
Through Tonight: Some clouds linger into the evening before dissipating. Otherwise, clear skies rule. Lows are mainly in the upper 20s and lower 30s. West winds blow around 5 to 10 mph, with higher gusts, through the night.
Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s a mix of sun and clouds and fairly similar to today. Clouds are most abundant in the midday and afternoon. Highs reach the low to mid-40s, but gusty winds from the northwest keep it feeling chillier than that.
Sunday: Coming off lows in the 20s, it’s a chilly one despite sunshine. Highs end up around 40. Gusty northwest winds make it feel about 10 degrees colder.
