D.C.-area forecast: Mainly bright skies but also chilly the next few days

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10. Tough to grade. Winds gusting around 25 mph at times but ample sunshine and near 50 degrees in a few spots. We can handle wind chills in the 30s and 40s, right? Express forecast Today: Mainly sunny. Somewhat windy. Highs: Mid-40s to near 50.

Tonight: Mainly clear, calming breeze. Lows: Upper 20s to mid-30s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, breezy. Highs: Low to mid-40s.

Sunday: Some midday clouds, breeze. Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s. Forecast in detail If only we had less wind today, we’d have yet another “best weather of the weekend” Friday. It’s looking like the mildest and perhaps sunniest day, so maybe ignore that wind and get outside, if possible. Temperatures are on a cooling trend into next week, but it’s looking precipitation-free for now, in case that helps your plans.

Today (Friday): Any clouds from yesterday’s storm move out as the sun rises. Enjoy the sunshine, but brace for northwesterly winds gusting around 25 mph at times. We may see some more clouds at times in the midday. Despite high temperatures in the mid-40s to near 50 degrees, wind chills may do no better than the low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Early west and northwest gusts should calm fairly quickly as the evening wears on. Other than a few evening clouds and then another small batch nearer dawn, it really is a mostly clear night. Low temperatures dip down into the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Morning may have the brightest skies, with a few more clouds in the midday and afternoon hours possible. High temperatures aim for the low to mid-40s. A couple of westerly wind gusts could near 25 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Low temperatures drop down into the 20s for just about everyone, perhaps near 30 degrees along the Potomac. With partly to slightly cloudy skies, star gazers should be able to see the five planets’ appearance: Venus and Mercury on the southwestern horizon, Saturn somewhat nearby, with Jupiter and Mars high in the sky. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday: Other than some midday increase in clouds and breeziness, it’s a decent day with high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. The warmest wind chill levels of the day may top out around the 32-degree freezing mark, so dress in at least a few warm layers. A weak but still reinforcing shot of drier air is moving in during the day, preventing us from being more tranquil. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday night: Skies are expected to be nearly clear with fairly light west-northwesterly breezes. The entire region should bottom out in the 20s, with a few upper 20s possible in downtown urban areas and along larger bodies of water. Confidence: Medium-High

A fair amount of sunshine and 40s are expected Monday and Tuesday, with Tuesday perhaps being the “nicest” day of the workweek. That’s when breezes may be lightest, sunshine perhaps the brightest, along with the mildest high temperatures on the forecastable horizon — eyeing the mid-40s. Stay tuned for slight tweaks to the cloud levels and temperature forecast as we get closer. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (↑): The weather pattern tries to brew up a coastal storm on the front end of more cold air in about a week.

