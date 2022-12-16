D.C.-area forecast: Mainly bright skies but also chilly the next few days

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): Any clouds from yesterday’s storm move out as the sun rises. Enjoy the sunshine, but brace for northwesterly winds gusting around 25 mph at times. We may see some more clouds at times in the midday. Despite high temperatures in the mid-40s to near 50 degrees, wind chills may do no better than the low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Early west and northwest gusts should calm fairly quickly as the evening wears on. Other than a few evening clouds and then another small batch nearer dawn, it really is a mostly clear night. Low temperatures dip down into the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High
Keep reading for the forecast into next week.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Morning may have the brightest skies, with a few more clouds in the midday and afternoon hours possible. High temperatures aim for the low to mid-40s. A couple of westerly wind gusts could near 25 mph. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Low temperatures drop down into the 20s for just about everyone, perhaps near 30 degrees along the Potomac. With partly to slightly cloudy skies, star gazers should be able to see the five planets’ appearance: Venus and Mercury on the southwestern horizon, Saturn somewhat nearby, with Jupiter and Mars high in the sky. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday: Other than some midday increase in clouds and breeziness, it’s a decent day with high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. The warmest wind chill levels of the day may top out around the 32-degree freezing mark, so dress in at least a few warm layers. A weak but still reinforcing shot of drier air is moving in during the day, preventing us from being more tranquil. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Sunday night: Skies are expected to be nearly clear with fairly light west-northwesterly breezes. The entire region should bottom out in the 20s, with a few upper 20s possible in downtown urban areas and along larger bodies of water. Confidence: Medium-High
A fair amount of sunshine and 40s are expected Monday and Tuesday, with Tuesday perhaps being the “nicest” day of the workweek. That’s when breezes may be lightest, sunshine perhaps the brightest, along with the mildest high temperatures on the forecastable horizon — eyeing the mid-40s. Stay tuned for slight tweaks to the cloud levels and temperature forecast as we get closer. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
1/10 (↑): The weather pattern tries to brew up a coastal storm on the front end of more cold air in about a week.