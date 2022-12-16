Cold air is to coming to D.C. for Christmas. Will it snow, too?

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The coldest air of the season is set to invade the Lower 48 as the week ahead of Christmas progresses. The blast of cold should first reach the Washington region between next Friday and Christmas Eve. This change toward more wintry weather has been anticipated for weeks. Confidence is high that it will turn cold and it does seem probable that a significant storm will form around Thursday next week. But whether there will be significant snow in the Washington region is very much up in the air.

The storm threat is being driven by a powerful disturbance that will dive south along the jet stream on the leading edge of the Arctic blast during the middle of next week. How it evolves will make or break the snowstorm threat in the Mid-Atlantic.

“Unfortunately, there is more that we don’t know about the evolution of the potential system than we do know,” wrote Wes Junker, Capital Weather Gang’s winter weather expert.

Junker said scenarios range from a major snowstorm for the Mid-Atlantic to a driving rain or just a dusting. For a lot of snow, low pressure would need to develop rapidly off the North Carolina coast — a scenario which was presented by Friday’s American (GFS) computer model.

“Today’s GFS model shows just how much snow potential the system has if it tracks far enough south to produce a low pressure bomb off the [North Carolina] coast,” said Junker, while stressing model simulations so far into the future aren’t terribly reliable.

While the American model shows a snowy forecast, the latest European model presents a much rainier scenario for the Mid-Atlantic as the storm center passes west of Washington, drawing mild air north. Cold air doesn’t arrive until the storm passes. The Canadian model shows a similar forecast.

Whether or not it’s walloped by a major winter storm, the D.C. area may be staring down its coldest Christmas period in decades. There’s a growing suggestion that the Mid-Atlantic and D.C. area will see temperatures at least 15 to 20 degrees below normal by Christmas weekend.

For the Dec. 23-29 time frame, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center continues to forecast a high risk of hazardously cold temperatures in much of the Lower 48 to east of the Rockies.

The average high and low temperature in Washington on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is 47 and 33. Although it’s too far out to have any confidence in specific numbers, weather models have consistently projected lows in the teens and highs in the 20s to near 30 both days.

The last time it didn’t top freezing in the city on Christmas Eve was 1998 when the high was 30. The last time it was below freezing on Christmas Day was in 2000 when 28 was the high. It’s been as cold as 33 for a high on Christmas Day in the last decade, back in 2013.

If there’s snow on the ground, the magnitude of the cold would be more intense. If city manages to have an inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning, it will be the first instance of a white Christmas since 2009.

Temperatures beyond Christmas look to remain colder than normal, perhaps even into the new year.

We’ll have additional updates on the potential for cold and snow in the coming days.

