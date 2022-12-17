D.C.-area forecast: Cold and breezy through the weekend

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Gusts and occasional cloudier moments lead to more chill than may be ideal. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny, breezy. Highs: Mid-40s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid-20s to around 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: Near 40 to low 40s. Forecast in detail For the last weekend before Christmas — and the start of Hanukkah on Sunday — the weather could be much worse. It’s a bit chilly, and winds make it feel even chillier, but clear skies dominate the next few days and into early next week. Things look to go downhill thereafter, but we can worry more about that later.

Today (Saturday): Skies are clearest early as clouds tend to build in the midday sun. Highs in the mid-40s feel chillier than that, thanks to west winds around 10 to 15 mph, and gusts to 25 mph or so. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds are cut in half with sunset and stay lower through the night. Any daytime clouds dissipate with time. Mainly clear skies assist temperatures in falling to a range of mid-20s to around 30. Confidence: High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Sunday): A fresh shot of chilly and dry air is moving in. Northwest winds blow as high as 15 to 20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph. With temperatures struggling to near and above 40, it’ll have that wintry feel. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds weaken as the sun dips below the horizon. Under mainly clear conditions, lows range across the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

We stay in a partly to mostly sunny regime Monday and into Tuesday. Monday’s highs are quite similar to Sunday, or about low 40s. Readings may nudge upward on Tuesday, with highs in the low and mid-40s. Lows continue to run mainly in the 20s. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): A storm will probably form on the front edge of an Arctic blast late next week, but it might not mean much as far as wintry weather here.

