D.C.-area forecast: Cold and dry through midweek before a possible late-week storm

Today (Sunday): From lows early this morning in the upper 20s to mid-30s, high temperatures only make it to near 40 to the low 40s with partly sunny skies. And it will feel even colder with winds around 10-20 mph from the northwest, occasionally gusting to near 30 mph. Be sure to layer up if you’re planning to grab the holiday tree, heading to the ice rink, or for any other outdoor time today. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: It’s a good night to sit fireside or enjoy the fluffy blanket on the couch. Temperatures drop back through the 30s this evening as skies become clear and we maintain a bit of a breeze. Overnight lows bottom in the mid- to upper 20s. Be sure to check on the pets and pipes. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Monday): Dry conditions remain on Monday. We can expect mostly sunny skies and a high in the low 40s, which is still a few degrees below average. Winds from the northwest continue to add an extra chill with gusts around 20-25 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Another cold night with lows in the mid- to upper 20s and partly cloudy skies. Confidence: High
A look ahead
An area of high pressure keeps us partly to mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday with highs both days in the low 40s, and Tuesday night lows in the mid-20s to near 30. Clouds increase Wednesday night with the chance of a rain or snow shower and lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High
The late-week pattern turns more interesting with rain, or a wintry mix that could change to rain, possible Thursday into Friday. Confidence: Low
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
1/10 (→): A storm that could come through around Thursday-Friday this week has been trending more wet than white, but we’ve got several more days to track it.