D.C.-area forecast: Cold and dry through midweek before a possible late-week storm

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 5/10: Extra layers needed for the winter chill in the air. It’s breezy, too — be sure to check on inflatable Frosty. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs: Near 40 to low 40s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Cold. Lows: Mid- to upper 20s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Still breezy. Highs: Low 40s. Forecast in detail It seems the weather got the memo that the winter solstice is only a few days away with the winterlike chill today. Although partly sunny, a breeze and below-average temperatures make it feel rather chilly today. Cold and dry conditions with decent sunshine continue through midweek before our next storm system likely moves through Thursday into Friday.

Today (Sunday): From lows early this morning in the upper 20s to mid-30s, high temperatures only make it to near 40 to the low 40s with partly sunny skies. And it will feel even colder with winds around 10-20 mph from the northwest, occasionally gusting to near 30 mph. Be sure to layer up if you’re planning to grab the holiday tree, heading to the ice rink, or for any other outdoor time today. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: It’s a good night to sit fireside or enjoy the fluffy blanket on the couch. Temperatures drop back through the 30s this evening as skies become clear and we maintain a bit of a breeze. Overnight lows bottom in the mid- to upper 20s. Be sure to check on the pets and pipes. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Monday): Dry conditions remain on Monday. We can expect mostly sunny skies and a high in the low 40s, which is still a few degrees below average. Winds from the northwest continue to add an extra chill with gusts around 20-25 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Another cold night with lows in the mid- to upper 20s and partly cloudy skies. Confidence: High

A look ahead

An area of high pressure keeps us partly to mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday with highs both days in the low 40s, and Tuesday night lows in the mid-20s to near 30. Clouds increase Wednesday night with the chance of a rain or snow shower and lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

The late-week pattern turns more interesting with rain, or a wintry mix that could change to rain, possible Thursday into Friday. Confidence: Low

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): A storm that could come through around Thursday-Friday this week has been trending more wet than white, but we’ve got several more days to track it.

GiftOutline Gift Article