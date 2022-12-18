PM Update: Below-average chill with dry conditions into early week

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Through tonight: With mostly clear skies and west-northwest winds diminishing to about 10 mph, evening 30s drop fairly easily into the 20s by dawn. It’s a nice night for a fire or a warm blanket, but do check on the pets and pipes, too.

Tomorrow (Monday): Skies are generally fair but clouds have a greater chance of developing during the late afternoon than other times of the day. We remain precipitation-free but not breeze-free just yet. Northwesterly breezes may still gust to about 20 mph at times, keeping wind chills in the mid-30s or lower.

High temperatures try to top out around 40 to perhaps some mid-40s in the sunniest of spots. Evening clouds give way to clearer skies as low temperatures bottom out in the mid- to upper 20s.

Breeziness continues to subside into midweek

If you’re getting tired of all the wind, you’ll be happy to see less and less color shading on this animated wind map. Notice that today and even Monday have some shading, although tomorrow looks a bit less blustery than today.

We won’t see much sustained wind over 15 mph tomorrow, though a few gusts could be a bit higher. Tuesday and Wednesday are without much, if any, wind because high pressure finally (and fully) builds over us. That means we can enjoy a few days of little to no wind before we face a late-week high-wind threat.

