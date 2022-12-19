PM Update: Cold tonight, and less windy on a chilly Tuesday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Although afternoon high temperatures made it to the low 40s, a gusty wind kept wind chills in the 30s, at best. Tonight will be a cold one, with freezing temperatures lasting a long time. It might be one of the coldest nights of the season so far. But we’ll see much colder soon enough.

Through tonight: Some high cloudiness will pass this evening. We should end up mainly clear by late evening, which will help temperatures reach lows in the 20s. A range of about 22-28 seems likely. Winds will be from the north-northwest around 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph at times.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It will be a frozen start. Temperatures will only sluggishly move northward. We should see a lot of sun and probably less wind than today. Never the worst combo, even with highs remaining in the chilly low 40s.

13 years ago … It’s always hard to believe what we saw in the winter of 2009-2010. The above was my scene in Glover Park, where we got about two feet of snow. The storm was “Snowpocalypse” (the original!) and it was somehow just the beginning that winter. It was also the last time we saw a white Christmas.

