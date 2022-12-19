D.C.-area forecast: A dry chill yields to late-week rain before an Arctic blast

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 4/10: It’s no day at the beach, with below-average temperatures and a pesky breeze. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny, blustery. Highs: 35 to 40.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Lows: 19 to 26.

Tomorrow: Sunny, chilly. Highs: Near 40. Forecast in detail While a little colder than average, the new week gets off to a tranquil start. But the second half of the week turns turbulent with precipitation, big temperature swings and gusty winds. Storminess arrives Thursday and lasts through Friday, producing plenty of rain and drawing in milder temperatures from the south. But, as an Arctic front sweeps through Friday night, winds roar and temperatures tumble — setting up the coldest Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in decades.

Today (Monday): Skies are partly to mostly sunny and it’s rather cold. Highs struggle to reach 40 and winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph gust to nearly 25 mph. Dress for freezing temperatures. Confidence: High

Tonight: Partly cloudy and quite cold. Lows range from near 20 in our colder areas to the mid- to upper 20s downtown. Winds are light from the northwest around 5 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s not unlike today, but there’s very little wind. So it doesn’t feel quite as cold, even as highs — yet again — have a hard time topping 40. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Another cold night with just a few clouds. Lows range from near 20 in our coldest spots to the upper 20s downtown. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Wednesday isn’t a bad day, with light winds and seasonably temperatures. As some high clouds increase, high temperatures reach the low to mid-40s. Clouds lower and thicken at night, with a chance of a little snow, sleet or rain by morning. The best chance of any frozen precipitation is in our colder areas to the west and northwest. Lows Wednesday night range from the upper 20s to around freezing. Confidence: Medium-High

Thursday could start off with a little mixed precipitation, especially in our colder areas. Along and east of Interstate 95, mainly rain is most likely. But we expect few problems even in areas that see a bit of wet snow and/or sleet as temperatures quickly rise above freezing. Any frozen precipitation should rather quickly change to rain. Highs range from 45 to 50. More rain is likely Thursday night, with lows 40 to 45. Confidence: Medium

More periods of rain are probable on Friday, with temperatures possibly climbing well into the 50s. But, on Friday night, an Arctic front charges into the region, causing temperatures to plummet. In fact, it could drop into the teens by Saturday morning, with wind chills in the single digits. A few snow flurries or snow showers can’t be rule out as the cold air rushes in. It will turn very windy as Friday wears on, especially late in the day and at night. Confidence: Medium

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are partly sunny but very cold. Highs both days struggle to reach 30, with lows Saturday night in the teens. Both days are also rather windy, especially Saturday, making it feel even colder. Confidence: Medium-High

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (1 →): The storm on Thursday and Friday brings mostly rain, but we still can’t rule out a few flakes as it moves in and when it exits.

