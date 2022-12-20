Here are the forecasts for 10 cities in the path of Christmas week blizzard

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Only days after the last major winter storm exited the country, an even more powerful cyclone is set to explosively develop over central U.S. and into the Great Lakes during the lead-up to Christmas. In the worst of the blizzard conditions, visibilities may be reduced to near zero. Wind chills on the backside of the storm as low as minus-40 may promote frostbite in as little as 10 minutes.

Snow totals will vary, but the lengthy assault from strong winds will lead to dangerous conditions whether 4 inches or 18 inches fall. Travel during the peak of the storm — between late Thursday and Friday night — is likely to be severely impinged if not impossible.

Here are forecasts for 10 cities that could see some of the worst of the storm’s effects:

Minneapolis — The Twin Cities are under winter storm watch Wednesday through Friday night, for potential blizzard conditions. A wind chill watch is also up Thursday night through Friday night. Snowfall accumulation of 5 to 10 inches is anticipated.

Advertisement

Fluffy snow begins Wednesday and lasts into Thursday, with blizzard conditions developing Thursday and peaking Thursday night into Friday. Gusts of 45 to 55 mph are possible. Blizzard conditions persist after snow ends. By Thursday, highs aren’t far from zero and lows are about minus-five. Dangerous wind chills of minus-25 to minus-40 are a threat Thursday to Friday night.

“Travel conditions could become life-threatening Thursday through Friday night,” the Weather Service office serving the Twin Cities wrote.

Des Moines — A winter storm watch is in effect Wednesday evening through Friday night. About 3 to 6 inches are expected in the city, with more to the north.

Snow gets underway late Wednesday and persists into Thursday. Blizzard conditions are possible through Friday night, with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph forecast. Thursday highs around 10 drop to near zero Friday. Overnight temperatures are near minus-10, with wind chills as cold as minus-20 to minus-40.

Advertisement

“Given the gusty winds, blowing snow, and bitter cold, travel Thursday and Friday will be dangerous and perhaps impossible at times,” the Weather Service office serving Des Moines wrote. “Motorists that become stranded would be in great danger given the extreme cold, and travel during this period is highly discouraged.”

⚠️ Main points with impending winter storm Wed-Fri night



❄️ Moderate to heavy snow late Wed into Thu



🌬️ Strong, gusty winds likely producing blizzard conditions Thu-Fri night



🥶 These winds will also produce extremely cold wind chills -20 to -40° Thu into Sat morning.#iawx pic.twitter.com/A546dd8Byh — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) December 20, 2022

Kansas City, Mo. — Winter storm watches are up for Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. A wind chill watch is out Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. The storm will just be developing as it sweeps across the area, so totals are uncertain, but 2 to 4 inches are presently projected.

Wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph combined with Thursday night temperatures near minus-10 lead to wind chills around minus-35. Thursday’s high is near 20 and Friday’s is around zero as gusty winds persist.

Forecast confidence has increased in the upcoming winter storm; however, exact snow amounts remain uncertain at this time.



We have high confidence in:

- Bitterly cold temps Thu-Sun

- Gusty winds Thu & Fri

- Blowing snow reducing visibilities.

- Travel will be hazardous, esp. Thu pic.twitter.com/BwLqUJ8w46 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) December 20, 2022

St Louis — A winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. A wind chill watch is up Thursday evening through Saturday morning. One to 3 inches of snow is forecast in the city, with heavier totals to the north, although even minor amounts may lead to dangerous conditions.

Advertisement

Rain and snow chances rise after midnight Wednesday night, with a mix turning to snow likely Thursday and potentially into Thursday night. Thursday highs in the mid-30s are in the mid-20s by sunset, with an overnight low around zero. Friday highs are in the single digits, with wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

“Confidence is high that dangerous wind chills will occur Thursday evening through Saturday from a combination of strong winds and very cold temperatures,” the Weather Service office serving St. Louis wrote.

Chicago — The Windy City is under a winter storm watch from Thursday evening through Friday night. Snow totals of 6 to 8 inches are expected through Friday morning and a little more could fall after that.

Snow begins Thursday, with blizzard conditions possible Thursday night through Friday night. There may be a brief rain/snow mix to start, with a transition to all snow late Thursday. After dipping to the single digits Thursday night, highs near 10 and snow plus blowing snow persist Friday. Wind gusts as high as 55 mph may cause power outages, in addition to wind chills as low as minus-30. Weekend lows are near zero with highs around 10.

The Weather Service office serving Chicago wrote: “Dangerous blizzard conditions likely Thursday night into Friday, with substantial blowing snow likely continuing Friday night into Saturday/Christmas Eve.”

Milwaukee — A winter storm watch has been hoisted from Thursday morning until late Friday night. Snow totals in excess of six inches are currently forecast, although this prediction may be adjusted.

Advertisement

Snow begins falling early Thursday morning, then persists through Friday. Thursday highs are near freezing. By Friday and Saturday, highs hover in the teens. Wind gusts of 40 to 50-plus mph may produce wind chills as low as around minus-25.

“These winds will be capable of producing damage to trees and will make travel very difficult in open, exposed areas and along roads where strong cross winds will develop,” the Weather Service office serving Milwaukee wrote.

Frigid weather will persist through the weekend. Friday night lows are in the single digits before dipping to near zero over the weekend at night.

Detroit — No watches are in effect yet.

Precipitation is forecast to start as rain Thursday before turning to snow Thursday night. Snow continues Friday and Friday night, with the potential for 5 or more inches through Saturday. Winds gusts of 45 to 55 mph are a good bet, and possibly higher as the storm center makes its closest approach. This will push wind chills below zero. Actual temperatures in the 30s Friday fall off to around 20 Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows are around 10.

A rapidly intensifying winter storm will bring accumulating snowfall, strong wind gusts, and bitter cold to southeast Michigan Friday into the holiday weekend. #miwx pic.twitter.com/Hz2QdRwmDL — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) December 19, 2022

Indianapolis — A winter storm watch is in place Thursday evening through Saturday morning. The snowfall forecast is still coming into focus because of uncertainty in the storm track but a few inches are possible.

Advertisement

Rain and snow turns to all snow Thursday night with a low around zero. It’s windy with a continued chance of snow Friday and a high near 5. Wind chills dip as low as minus-25 Friday night, with actual temperatures perhaps a few degrees below zero.

“No matter the track of the upcoming storm system, confidence remains very high that some of the coldest air of the year will arrive by the holiday weekend,” the Weather Service office in Indianapolis wrote.

Cleveland — No watches have been issued yet for the city. Winter storm watches do seem likely to be extended eastward, with around half a foot of snow possible in Cleveland, with locally higher amounts possible nearby.

Patchy wintry mix Thursday turns to snow Thursday night. It could be heavy at times Friday into the night. Daytime highs are in the low 20s Friday. A chance of snow showers lingers through Saturday. Friday night lows are around 5. Gusts peak around 45 to 55 mph. Wind chills as low as minus-20 are possible Friday night. Saturday and Sunday highs range from near 10 to the midteens.

Advertisement

“High confidence continues for a multi-hazard storm system to reach the area Thursday night through Saturday,” the Weather Service office serving Cleveland wrote. “Significant winds and extreme cold, including dangerous wind chills, still appear to be the greatest threats from the storm.”

Buffalo — No watches have been hoisted so far but the Weather Service office in Buffalo is warning of an “incredibly powerful storm” affecting the area through Christmas weekend. The best chance for accumulating snow begins Friday and lasts into Christmas Day

Precipitation may start as a rain/snow mix Thursday but turns to all rain with the low pressure passing west. Rain turns back to snow Friday as temperatures fall from the 40s to and below freezing. A flash freeze is possible given the rapid fall in temperatures. Lake effect snow likely develops Friday night as winds up to 50 to 55 mph blow snow around and may not relent until some time Christmas Day. The Weather Service is warning of a “prolonged … paralyzing lake effect snow event,” just one month after the historic event in November.

Lows are near and above 10 through the weekend, with highs around 20 both days. Wind chills will be well below zero.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article