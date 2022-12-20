PM Update: One more day of cold tranquility Wednesday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was another day of below normal highs in the low 40s. Compared to yesterday, the lack of wind sure made a difference. Just a few high clouds obscured an otherwise clear sky. Enjoy these calmer moments as they are the calm before the storm. We’ve got precipitation moving in tomorrow night, then things get wild to end the week.

Through Tonight: Other than some occasional high clouds, we stay largely clear through the night. Like last night, pretty much everyone is in the 20s for low. Winds are light to calm after dark.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): It’ll be quite like today. Perhaps a touch milder and with less wind, and maybe the last best chance to get outside comfortably before Christmas. Clouds increase late. Highs are in the low and mid-40s.

Advertisement

See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low at 146.2 spores per cubic meter of air.

Rapid cooling: A flash freeze — where temperatures fall so quick that water on roadways freezes up — shouldn’t be a huge deal here with the late-week storm, although there is some potential for spotty issues. The Weather Channel has a nice video explainer about the phenomenon that is worth watching.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article