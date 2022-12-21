As Arctic air blasts U.S., see where temperatures will fall fastest and farthest 60°F 40° Below freezing New Orleans 38° colder Houston 20° 42° colder Washington 36° colder Little Rock Memphis Cincinnati 0° 39° colder Kansas City 39° colder Denver 63° colder −20° Cheyenne 60° colder 0 6 12 18 24 Hours from initial temperature drop Note: Day and time of each city’s initial temperature drop will vary. Forecast data from Wednesday. Source: NOAA 60°F 50° 40° Below freezing 30° New Orleans 38° colder Houston 20° 42° colder Washington 36° colder 10° Little Rock Memphis Cincinnati 0° 43° colder Kansas City 39° colder −10° Denver 63° colder −20° Cheyenne 60° colder 0 6 12 18 24 Hours from initial temperature drop Note: Day and time of each city’s initial temperature drop will vary. Forecast data from Wednesday. Source: NOAA 65° 60° 55° 50° 45° 40° 35° Below freezing 30° New Orleans 27°F 38° colder 25° 20° Houston 18°F 42° colder Washington 16°F 15° 36° colder 10° Little Rock Memphis 5° Cincinnati 1°F 43° colder 0° Kansas City -4°F −5° 39° colder −10° −15° Denver -15°F 63° colder −20° Cheyenne -23°F 60° colder 0 6 12 18 24 Hours from initial temperature drop Note: Day and time of each city’s initial temperature drop will vary. Forecast data from Wednesday. Source: NOAA

A dramatic December cold front is poised to sweep across much of the Lower 48 states Wednesday night through Friday, bringing heavy snow for some and a sudden temperature drop that could lead to the coldest Christmas in decades for many locations. The National Weather Service warns of “life-threatening cold” with wind chills that “will create a significant hazard for travelers that become stranded.”

After traversing the Northern Plains on Wednesday night, the front is expected to track eastward across the central United States from Thursday into Thursday night, causing temperatures to tumble into a deep freeze with subzero temperatures reaching as far south as Kansas and Missouri. Across much of Texas, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi, Thursday-night lows will dip into the single digits and teens.

MEAN TEMPERATURE FORECAST FOR THE CONTINENTAL U.S. Forecast from Tuesday 7 p.m. Eastern -20° 0° 55° 75°F 32° Wednesday Thursday 55% below freezing 59% below freezing Friday Saturday 74% below freezing 81% below freezing Source: NOAA MEAN TEMPERATURE FORECAST FOR THE CONTINENTAL U.S. Forecast from Tuesday 7 p.m. Eastern -20° 0° 55° 75°F 32° Thursday Thursday Wednesday 55% below freezing 59% below freezing 59% below freezing Friday Friday Saturday Saturday 74% below freezing 74% below freezing 81% below freezing 81% below freezing Source: NOAA MEAN TEMPERATURE FORECAST FOR THE CONTINENTAL U.S. Forecast from Tuesday 7 p.m. Eastern -20° 0° 55° 75°F 32° Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday 55% below freezing 59% below freezing 74% below freezing 81% below freezing Source: NOAA MEAN TEMPERATURE FORECAST FOR THE CONTINENTAL U.S. Forecast from Tuesday 7 p.m. Eastern -20° 0° 55° 75°F 32° Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday 74% below freezing 59% below freezing 55% below freezing 81% below freezing Source: NOAA

The extreme cold will span from coast to coast with a number of daily records likely to be broken, both record-low maximum temperatures and record-low minimums.

Temperatures on Thursday are predicted to be 30 to 50 degrees below average from Washington State eastward to the Northern Plains and southward into the Texas Panhandle. By Friday, much of the Central United States, Midwest and South are expected to be 30 to 35 degrees below average.

TEMPERATURE ANOMALY Forecast for Friday minimum temperatures 0° +20°F -50° Denver -11° 30° colder than average Nashville 4° 30° colder Jackson 3° Houston 17° 30° colder 30° colder Note: Temperature departure estimated using 1990-2020 climate baseline for minimum temperatures in December. Forecast as of Tuesday 7 p.m. Eastern. Source: NOAA, PRISM Climate Group TEMPERATURE ANOMALY Forecast for Friday minimum temperatures 0° +20°F -50° Denver -11° 30° colder than average Nashville 4° 31° colder Houston 17° Jackson 3° 30° colder 30° colder Note: Temperature departure estimated using 1990-2020 climate baseline for minimum temperatures in December. Forecast as of Tuesday 9 p.m. Eastern Source: NOAA, PRISM Climate Group Colder than average minimum temperature TEMPERATURE ANOMALY Forecast for Friday minimum temperatures -25° -50° 0° +20°F Denver -11° 30° colder than average Kansas City -6° 32° colder 32° colder Nashville 4° 31° colder Little Rock 6° 27° colder 27° colder Temperature departure estimated using a 1990–2020 climate baseline for minimum temperatures in December. Houston 17° 30° colder 30° colder Note: Forecast as of Tuesday 9 p.m. Eastern Source: NOAA, Prism Climate Group TEMPERATURE ANOMALY Colder than average minimum temperature Forecast for Friday minimum temperatures +20°F -50° -25° 0° Denver -11° 30° colder than average Cincinnati 2° Kansas City -6° 28° colder 32° colder Nashville 4° Little Rock 6° 31° colder 27° colder Jackson 30° colder Houston 17° 30° colder Temperature departure estimated using a 1990–2020 climate baseline for minimum temperatures in December. Note: Forecast as of Tuesday 9 p.m. Eastern Source: NOAA, Prism Climate Group

The bone-chilling cold then reaches the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast in time for Christmas weekend, with temperatures around 20 to 25 degrees below average on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

In less than 24 hours, temperatures probably will tumble more than 60 degrees in Cheyenne, Wyo., and Denver; 40 to 50 degrees in Houston, Memphis, Nashville, Cincinnati and New Orleans; and 30 to 4o degrees in Little Rock, Cleveland, Buffalo, Atlanta, D.C., and New York City. Some locations will see their temperatures drop 20 to 30 degrees in just a few hours.

Even more staggering is the predicted drop in wind chills, which in many locations are expected to fall by more than 50 degrees in less than 24 hours. In some of the most extreme cases, wind chills are forecast to drop by 77 degrees in Cheyenne in 18 hours (from 22 to minus-55), by 74 degrees in Denver in 17 hours (from 40 to minus-34), and by 60 degrees in Cincinnati in 13 hours (from 40 to minus-20).

City temperatures will drop below freezing across the country 60°F 40° Below freezing New Orleans 38° colder Houston 20° 42° colder Washington 36° colder Little Rock Memphis Cincinnati 0° 39° colder Kansas City 39° colder Denver 63° colder −20° Cheyenne 60° colder 0 6 12 18 24 Hours from initial temperature drop Note: Day and time of each city’s initial temperature drop will vary. Forecast data from Wednesday. Source: NOAA Starting Wednesday, city temperatures will drop below freezing across the country 60°F 50° 40° Below freezing 30° New Orleans 38° colder Houston 20° 42° colder Washington 36° colder 10° Little Rock Memphis Cincinnati 0° 43° colder Kansas City 39° colder −10° Denver 63° colder −20° Cheyenne 60° colder 0 6 12 18 24 Hours from initial temperature drop Note: Day and time of each city’s initial temperature drop will vary. Forecast data from Wednesday. Source: NOAA Starting Wednesday, city temperatures will drop below freezing across the country 65° 60° 55° 50° 45° 40° 35° Below freezing 30° New Orleans 27°F 38° colder 25° 20° Houston 18°F 42° colder Washington 16°F 15° 36° colder 10° Little Rock Memphis 5° Cincinnati 1°F 43° colder 0° Kansas City -4°F −5° 39° colder −10° −15° Denver -15°F 63° colder −20° Cheyenne -23°F 60° colder 0 6 12 18 24 Hours from initial temperature drop Note: Day and time of each city’s initial temperature drop will vary. Forecast data from Wednesday. Source: NOAA

In areas where rain or wet snow falls right before the front comes through and there isn’t enough wind to dry the ground, a “flash freeze” is possible as lingering wet spots could freeze up after the front passes.

The forecast for Friday calls for 52 percent of the United States to be 20 degrees colder than the average minimum temperature for the date, and 18 percent of the country to be 30 degrees colder than the average minimum temperature for the date. Mean temperatures on Friday are expected to be below freezing across nearly 75 percent of the country and below zero for approximately 23 percent of the country.

Potential record cold high temperatures for Thursday include Casper, Wyo., with a forecast high of minus-16, and Great Falls, Mont., with a forecast high of minus-14. A record low of minus-41 is forecast for Butte, Mont., on Thursday.

A number of record cold highs are predicted for Friday across the Ohio Valley, including a high of 1 in Fort Wayne, Ind., 5 in Cincinnati, 8 in Louisville and 14 in Nashville. On Saturday, the potential records shift eastward with a record cold high of 26 predicted for Atlanta, 29 in Raleigh, and 23 near Washington, D.C.

