PM Update: Rain ends tonight, before showers and gusty Arctic front Friday

* Flood watch until 1 a.m. | Wind advisory 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday | Wind chill advisory 7 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday * Just like last Thursday, we dealt with an all-day rain across the region. Given soil that is relatively saturated and frozen, there’s a lot of ponding and runoff out there. We’ll need to keep an eye on that standing water as temperatures rapidly turn frigid tomorrow. Fortunately, we’ll have a fairly dry period by then and probably little moisture with the front itself.

Through Tonight: Occasionally moderate to heavy rain continues this evening, with some breaks, especially south and east of Interstate 95. It should turn more showery with time, and it’s mostly winding down by late evening, again earliest south and east. Winds gust as high as 30 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): We start the day in the upper 30s and lower 40s around sunrise. By mid-to late morning, freezing temperatures have overtaken the Interstate 95 corridor with 20s west and colder in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 to 50 mph help push readings into the teens by sunset. Some showers of rain and snow may accompany the front. Given plummeting readings, we’ll need to watch for some slick spots.

Wind chills drop from the single digits to teens midday to the single digits above and below zero by dark. Wind chill advisories continue for Friday evening and night, plus more details from a breakdown of the situation today.

Rain: Totals locally have so far been between about 0.75 and 1.5 inches. D.C. was up to 0.76 inches as of 6 p.m., with 1.1o inches at Dulles. Most spots should end up around 1 to 2 inches. Last Thursday? 1.88 inches in the city.

