D.C.-area forecast: Heavy rain today, Arctic blast Friday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Express forecast

Today: Rain, occasionally heavy. Highs: 44-48

Tonight: Rain pauses, gusty winds. Lows: 40-46

Tomorrow: Rapidly falling temperatures into the 20s. Early rain and snow showers. Windy.

Forecast in detail

Rapidly changing weather is the rule for the next 48 hours or so. Downpours today transition to plummeting temperatures Friday morning combined with strong winds and perhaps some snowflakes. That’s when the Arctic front arrives with temperatures dropping 20 degrees in an hour or two, possibly causing some slick spots on area roads. The cold is really entrenched by Friday night, when wind chills plunge to near zero. Christmas weekend is then sunny but frigid.

Today (Thursday): Patchy light rain early becomes steady as the morning wears on, with occasional downpours. Our colder areas (generally along and west of Route 15 from Warrenton to Frederick) probably start the day with a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain but should switch to plain rain by midmorning after a light accumulation. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are widespread, prompting a flood watch. Highs slowly climb to the mid-to-upper 40s, except to only near 40 in our colder areas to the west and up to 50 to 55 toward Southern Maryland. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: Rain should taper to just showers during the evening. South winds build with gusts to 20 mph, potentially pushing temperatures to 50 degrees briefly. Showers become spottier through the night. Lows drop to near 40 as the cold front moves in toward dawn. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): The Arctic front should come crashing into the area during the morning. Along the front, a band of heavy showers is likely and could flip the rain to snow for a very short time. Accumulation is unlikely as west winds plow through gusting to 40 mph bringing in much drier air and clearing skies. Temperatures are expected to fall from 40s to 20s in an hour or two, so beware of icy patches. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tomorrow night: Strong west winds are likely to continue through the night under mostly clear skies. Lows fall to the upper single digits in our colder areas to the midteens downtown. Wind chills zip to near zero or even a little below. Bundle up! Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Saturday is still quite breezy as highs only inch up to the upper teens to low 20s. It may be cold enough to set records, including flirting with the record coldest high temperature of 23 degrees. Skies remain mostly clear Christmas Eve, and there is a nice view of the sliver of crescent moon and Venus on the western horizon in the dusk. Overnight lows should drop to the teens. Confidence: Medium-High

Christmas Day (Sunday) is still mighty chilly but highs inch a little higher, reaching the mid-to-upper 20s. Sunny skies and tamer winds are a plus. Just bundle up if you have to be out. Lows at night range through the teens. Confidence: Medium

Mostly sunny skies and light breezes on Monday are still deceiving as highs are not likely to do better than the low 30s. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Snow showers are a distinct possibility Friday morning but are probably too brief for any significant accumulation.

GiftOutline Gift Article