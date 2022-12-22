Winter storm live updates Extreme cold blasting south ahead of developing blizzard

Dangerously cold Arctic air is blasting to the southeast across the central states ahead of the development of an intense winter storm poised to unleash blizzard conditions in portions of the Midwest, Great Lakes and interior Northeast. Temperatures are plummeting as the Arctic front plunges south, by as much as 40 degrees in an hour.
A powerful storm will develop and rapidly strengthen along the Arctic front Thursday into Friday, spreading snow from the western Plains through the Great Lakes. Visibility in snow could drop to near zero as winds intensify — especially late Thursday into Friday. Conditions could cause chaos during one of the holiday season’s busiest travel weeks. Thousands of flights could be canceled and travel may become difficult to impossible in many areas. Meanwhile, strong winds — gusting over 50 mph — bring threats of power outages.
