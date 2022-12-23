PM Update: Potentially dangerous cold tonight, with little relief Saturday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Wind chill advisory 7 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday * We saw a season’s worth of weather today. If you were up early enough, it almost felt warm with temperatures in the 40s. Then came more rain, some small hail, a change to snow and snow pellets, plus that relentless wind. Temperatures falling into the teens this afternoon and evening continue to move downward tonight. This is the kind of cold not to mess with. Wind chills below zero can be dangerous, with potential for hypothermia and frostbite.

Through Tonight: Mainly clear conditions persist. Everyone makes it into the teens by sunset or so, then single digits drop in from the northwest during the late evening. By late night, the temperature drop stabilizes a bit, but we’re still looking at lows in the single digits in many places, with around 10 in the city.

Wind chills fall to and below zero with sunset, as well. They’ll bottom out in a range of minus-5 to minus-15 as winds continue to gust around 20 to 30 mph through the night.

Tomorrow (Christmas Eve): Wind chills are below zero into midmorning, rising a bit above in the city by late morning. Actual temperatures are in the teens until at least midday. With highs in the zone of near 20 to low 20s, we could see a good deal of record low maximums set in the region. D.C. will be close to its record for the date of 23, set in 1989. At Dulles International Airport, the record is 22, which is also in play.

Some clouds develop in the meager warming of the sun. A flurry or snow shower is not impossible. Winds gust to around 25 mph.

Sunday (Christmas Day): It’s not quite as cold but still frigid. Low temperatures in the 10-to-15-degree range rise to highs in the mid-20s to near 30. Skies are mainly sunny, but some gusts remain.

Windy! Peak gusts this afternoon reached 50 mph or higher in many spots, especially across the northern half of the area. Locally, Reagan National Airport gusted to 49 mph, Dulles to 54 mph, and Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport made it to 58 mph. Many limbs have been brought down, with isolated falling trees and power outages as well.

