How the size and depths of the Great Lakes affect how much snow falls

Lake-effect snowstorms, such as the one blasting the Great Lakes now, are always incredible to see, particularly when they occur early in the season. For many near-lake locales, dendritic deluges off the Great Lakes are more common during the first half of winter vs. later in the season. One big reason for the front-loaded partiality is ice.

The lake-effect machine requires a long fetch of cold air blowing over relatively warm water, seeding a supercharged water cycle that feeds the transfer of moisture from lake surface to billowing snowflake-filled clouds. Then, the wind-driven delivery of blinding snowfall over adjacent land completes the cycle.

As we move deep into winter, lake icing typically plays an increasingly important role. Extensive ice coverage cuts off the water source essential for the water-snow cycle. It’s simple; water is the fuel. If it can’t feed the engine, there’s no lake-effect.

Each of the Great Lakes is different with respect to icing. Geography, size of the lake, and lake depth are all critical cogs.

“The geographic placement of individual lakes makes them more or less susceptible to cold temperatures (north versus south),” the Great Lakes Integrated Sciences and Assessments (GLISA) team from University of Michigan, Michigan State and University of Wisconsin, in collaboration with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, write on their website.

The depth of the lakes also plays an important role in how rapidly ice forms — which affects when lake-effect snow is possible. “Comparatively, Lake Erie is so shallow that ice can form quickly when temperatures are cold enough,” the GLISA website states.

Think of it this way; shallower water allows more rapid mixed cooling to the freezing point of upper lake layers. This is why on any lake you’ll usually see the near-shore shallow water freezing before more distant deeper water.

The differences in the lakes is dramatic with respect to depth and size. According to NOAA’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory (GLERL), Erie has an average depth of only 62 feet versus neighboring Lake Ontario’s 283. Lake Superior dwarfs them all at 489-foot average depth, with its deepest spot a fathom-popping 1,333 feet (over 200 fathoms). Size-wise, Superior is by far the largest lake, with over four times the area of Lake Erie.

With respect to seasonal timing of snowstorms originating off each of the lakes, GLISA’s research shows that Superior initiates as early as October, with the lower lakes kicking off in November and December. Peak time for lake-effect snow formation is before significant lake freezing, which occurs on Erie with greatest extent and impact. After mid-January, late effect off Erie typically declines sharply, while it’s still a factor east of largely unfrozen Lake Ontario.

GLERL has studied the trends and impacts of lake Ice over the past several decades. The two charts below show the dramatic difference in ice cover of Erie vs. Ontario. Aside from a few warmer years, Lake Erie is almost always in the 80 percent or higher state of solidified-surface after January, with at least 40 percent of the lake’s top veneer typically frozen by mid- to late January.

Erie rarely freezes over totally, but it has happened in some of the coldest of winters. Nevertheless, the average of 80 percent coverage makes Lake Erie by far the iciest of the Great Lakes during most winters.

Conversely, the chart for Lake Ontario reveals average ice cover rarely exceeds 40 percent, and is usually much less than that. The water in Ontario is not only deeper than Erie’s, but there is also more water movement within the lake. Both work against extensive offshore ice formation.

Of the other Lakes, Lake Michigan skews close to the characteristics of Ontario (low-ice coverage), with Lakes Huron and Superior showing high variability from winter to winter, though each can see significant ice coverage depending on the degree of winter cold. Each of those lakes have such large areas and sufficient depths to prevent complete freezing over. The large lake volumes of Michigan and Superior also are able to retain more of the summer-derived water warmth vs smaller and much shallower Erie.

Talking snowfall, Lake Superior, with it’s massive girth produces more consistent, widespread winter-long lake-effect snows downwind than any of the other Great Lakes. However, the low population density downwind of Superior yields few snow-laden headlines! Lake Michigan produces its fair share of lake-effect across the winter, and Lake Huron will often contribute to lake effect plumes that traverse downstream over Ontario into New York State depending on its extent of frozenness.

Shuffling off to Buffalo, its snowfall top 10 monthly records show the most prolific totals occurred 90 percent of the time in December and January, when Lake Erie has less ice coverage. November’s no slouch either, evidenced by the 2022 snow dump of 6-plus feet just a smidgen south of Buffalo, serving an impressive reminder of the vulnerability to crippling lake-effect even before Thanksgiving.

Seasonal differences will of course occur from year to year. Predicting the amount of lake ice in any given time period is akin to forecasting the weather, both intrinsically related and both somewhat of a gamble. Even Erie, with its more dependable penchant for ice can be subject to sudden changes and susceptibility to freeze-thaw cycles.

As an example, according to the NASA Earth Observatory, in late January 2022 Lake Erie had 94 percent ice coverage that dropped dramatically to 62 percent on southerly winds by Feb. 3, then expanding back to 90 percent just two days later, with resurgent wind, snow and frigid air. Such rapid changes point to the importance of monitoring Great Lakes ice during the winter. Ice thickness data is tracked and updated regularly by the U.S. National Ice Center.

With respect to climate-change impacts on the annual ice cycles over the Great Lakes, and subsequent effects on lake-effect snowfall, much research has been, and will continue to be done. There is certainty that there are affects, even within the high variability of the Great Lakes. Weather, climate and ice are all interrelated.

Finally, no story on lake-effect should leave out the following wonderful irony. Just as clouds and snow hover menacingly during the cold season, the opposite effect manifests during the summer. The cool waters of the Great Lakes work to stabilize the overlying warm air, so when there is wind coming off the Lakes it often encourages more blue skies and sunshine!

