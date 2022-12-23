What’s a blizzard? Here’s how it’s different from other winter storms.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Blizzard-like conditions across the Great Lakes will make last-minute shopping, errands and holiday travel plans a treacherous feat going into the Christmas weekend. Plummeting temperatures, extreme snowfall and howling winds have played the role of the Grinch in spoiling holiday plans across the country. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Blizzard warnings are in effect for over 12 million Americans on Friday, and nearly 50 million people are under winter storm warnings. Over 200 million people across the country are under some form of warning or advisory from the historic winter storm.

For millions of Americans unfamiliar with blizzard conditions, the first encounter can be scary — and even hazardous. Here’s what you need to know about blizzards.

What is a blizzard?

The National Weather Service classifies a blizzard as blowing or falling snow with winds of at least 35 mph for at least three hours. These conditions generally produce a significant amount of snow and cause reduced visibility, to about a quarter of a mile or less.

Advertisement

Falling and drifting snow can lead to whiteout conditions in which the sky, ground and landmarks appear entirely white and indistinguishable — essentially there is no visibility.

What does a blizzard warning mean?

Blizzard warnings are issued when there is an 80 percent or greater chance that a blizzard will occur. The warning indicates that there will be blizzard conditions for at least three hours, a potentially life-threatening scenario making travel nearly impossible.

In the days before a blizzard, a winter storm watch is issued, normally at least 24 hours ahead of time, when there is at least a 50 percent chance of a hazardous winter event occurring but there is uncertainty surrounding the location, timing and severity. A watch signals that conditions are “favorable” for hazardous winter weather.

What is a ground blizzard?

Ground blizzards occur when already fallen snow is blown by howling winds, even under sunny skies. In the Midwest, most ground blizzards develop with little or no new snowfall.

Advertisement

Ground blizzards develop when polar cold fronts drift through a region, causing temperatures to drop quickly and winds to pick up rapidly, sometimes with gusts of 50 to 60 mph.

Where are blizzards most common?

In the Lower 48, blizzard conditions occur most frequently in the central and northern Plains. The flat landscape, just east of the Rockies, is ideal for powdery, windswept snow north of developing storms and along powerful cold fronts. A handful of blizzards occur in that part of the country each year. The Northeast also typically sees a blizzard or two per year, particularly in portions on the Atlantic Ocean. Here, intense nor’easters often foster heavy snow and powerful winds simultaneously.

What causes a blizzard?

Many storms that meet blizzard criteria are powerful behemoths with very low pressure that pull in massive quantities of air. In these storms, the same jets of moving air that allow sustained 35-mph wind also transport plentiful moisture from the south and frigid temperatures from the north. Where the two clash, there is often heavy snowfall, coinciding with bitter cold and roaring winds.

Jacob Feuerstein contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article