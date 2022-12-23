Winter storm live updates Hundreds of thousands without power as frigid air overtakes eastern U.S.

Hundreds of thousands are already without power early Friday morning as an exceptional Arctic blast sends temperatures tumbling in the eastern United States while a powerful blizzard is underway in the Great Lakes region. From Montana to north Georgia, icy winds are producing subzero wind chills as blinding snow pastes portions of Michigan, Ohio and the interior Northeast. In Connecticut and Georgia, more than 95,000 customers in each state were in the dark around 7:40 a.m. Eastern, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the nation.