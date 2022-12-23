Winter storm live updates Hundreds of thousands without power as frigid air overtakes eastern U.S.

Hundreds of thousands are already without power early Friday morning as an exceptional Arctic blast sends temperatures tumbling in the eastern United States while a powerful blizzard is underway in the Great Lakes region. From Montana to north Georgia, icy winds are producing subzero wind chills as blinding snow pastes portions of Michigan, Ohio and the interior Northeast. In Connecticut and Georgia, more than 95,000 customers in each state were in the dark around 7:40 a.m. Eastern, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the nation.
The winter storm responsible for the snow is forecast to rapidly intensify Friday as it charges from the Ohio Valley into Canada, qualifying it as a “bomb cyclone,” the most severe kind of mid-latitude storm. Around Buffalo, up to 3 feet of snow may fall amid winds up to 70 mph, making travel impossible. The storm will generate wind gusts of at least 40 mph from the northern Plains to the Northeast, complicating air travel at multiple hubs.