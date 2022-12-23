The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Winter storm live updates Hundreds of thousands without power as frigid air overtakes eastern U.S.

People commute in downtown Milwaukee as Wisconsin braces for a winter storm that could bring blizzard conditions, causing possible power outages, and make holiday travel conditions dangerous. (Alex Wroblewski for The Washington Post)
Hundreds of thousands are already without power early Friday morning as an exceptional Arctic blast sends temperatures tumbling in the eastern United States while a powerful blizzard is underway in the Great Lakes region. From Montana to north Georgia, icy winds are producing subzero wind chills as blinding snow pastes portions of Michigan, Ohio and the interior Northeast. In Connecticut and Georgia, more than 95,000 customers in each state were in the dark around 7:40 a.m. Eastern, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the nation.

The winter storm responsible for the snow is forecast to rapidly intensify Friday as it charges from the Ohio Valley into Canada, qualifying it as a “bomb cyclone,” the most severe kind of mid-latitude storm. Around Buffalo, up to 3 feet of snow may fall amid winds up to 70 mph, making travel impossible. The storm will generate wind gusts of at least 40 mph from the northern Plains to the Northeast, complicating air travel at multiple hubs.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • In parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, temperatures will fall rapidly Friday morning into the afternoon, bringing the threat of a flash freeze on surfaces that remain wet from overnight rain. Some roads could become treacherous.
  • Wind chills Friday morning were as low as around minus-50 in Montana and North Dakota and below zero as far south as Dallas and Birmingham, Ala. Chicago had a wind chill of minus-34 at 5 a.m. local time. Frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes under these conditions.
  • The combination of snow and high winds may lead to extensive tree damage and widespread power outages in Buffalo, which was under a state of emergency starting at 7 a.m. Friday. Conditions may not improve there until Christmas Day.
  • Here are six maps that show the severity of the Arctic blast and winter storm.
