D.C.-area forecast: Record cold highs possible today, and frigid for Santa

* Wind chill advisory until 10 a.m. * Today’s daily digit Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 3/10: Feels like today’s at least a little better than Friday, even if it’s just in my head. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny, wind chilled. Highs: Near 20 to mid-20s.

Tonight: Very cold. Lows: 10-16.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs: Upper 20s to lower 30s. Forecast in detail More than five dozen low maximum records are at risk of being broken in the eastern U.S. today, many of which are locations around here. After starting the morning colder than the city has been in years, highs could challenge Christmas Eve records from 1989. Although cold eases slightly into Christmas Day, temperatures are below freezing through the weekend. Perhaps as good a reason as any to spend the whole time indoors with family and friends?

Today (Christmas Eve): It’s a crisp and crunchy (underfoot) start. Temperatures in the single digits and wind chills below zero only slowly climb upward. We could see some midday cloud increase, but it should be no worse than partly cloudy. Early afternoon readings in the teens to near 20 rise to highs ranging from near 20 north and west to the mid-20s in southern Maryland. Wind chills top out in the single digits to around 10.

Numerous record low maximums are threatened in the Mid-Atlantic. D.C. will be close to its record for the date of 23, set in 1989. At Dulles International Airport, the record is 22, which is also in play. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: It’s another frigid one, albeit slightly less frigid, under clear skies. Temperatures range from near 10 to the mid-teens. With lighter winds than last night, wind chills are mainly in the single digits. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Christmas Day): Sunshine dominates from start to finish. The trend of somewhat less cold persists, with highs reaching the mid-20s north and west to around 30 south and east. Winds are not as gusty, but we still see wind chills about 10 degrees below actual temperatures. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Not much change from tonight. Clear skies rule and temperatures run to lows in a range of about 11 to 17. Winds finally die off so there’s not much wind chill. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sun graces our skies for much of Monday. There should be some cloud increase late and possibly a few conversational snowflakes after dark. Parts of the area rise above freezing for the first time in several days. Highs are mainly in a near 30 to mid-30s range, keeping our gain of about five degrees per day going. Confidence: Medium-High

More sun than not Tuesday. Temperatures are up another notch, to highs in the mid-30s to around 40. A bit of a pre-January thaw getting underway. Confidence: Medium-High

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

0/10 (↓): You might be reaching for a t-shirt by the beginning of 2023.

