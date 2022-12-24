PM Update: Washington has coldest Christmas Eve afternoon on record; frigid into Sunday, too

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We’ve officially had the coldest Christmas Eve day on record for the District. Today’s high temperature of 22 degrees beats the previous record of 23 degrees set in 1983, and a good 20 degrees below the normal value for this time of year. Santa will certainly have to bundle up as he swings through the DMV tonight!

Through Tonight: Some high cloud cover should dissipate overnight and leave mostly clear skies for Santa. Temperatures won’t be as cold as last night, with low temperatures ranging quite a bit depending on location. Lows will range between 10 and 18 degrees with west wind at about 10 mph, keeping wind chill values in the single digits.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Christmas Day): A bright and sunny but cold Christmas Day. Temperatures will “warm” to around 32 degrees for a high, but it will feel a bit more chilly with a gusty west wind (10-20+ mph) keeping wind chill values in the 20s. Mostly clear with calmer winds tomorrow night and lows in the upper teens.

See Ian Livingston’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article