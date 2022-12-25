D.C.-area forecast: A very cold Christmas Day with warmer temperatures in sight

Today (Christmas Day): Plenty of sunshine for holiday plans today. It’s still quite cold, with morning temperatures rising through the teens into the 20s, and afternoon highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. But that’s several degrees warmer than yesterday with somewhat lighter winds as well. Winds chills still spend much of the day in the teens, before maxing out in the 20s, with a wind from the west around 10 mph and gusts to near 20 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Another very cold night with mainly clear skies and lows in the mid- to upper teens. Light winds from the northwest around 3-6 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Monday): Mostly sunny morning skies give way to increasing afternoon clouds as an upper-level area of low pressure approaches. Daytime highs trend a touch warmer, in the low to mid-30s. Although still below average, we’ll take it after a few days of brutal cold. Can’t rule out a few snow flurries by evening, especially west of D.C. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Plenty of clouds with a few snow flurries possible, especially west of D.C. Overnight lows trend higher as well, only dipping to the 20s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Tuesday and Wednesday continue mostly sunny with light winds. Temperatures continue their stepwise climb with Tuesday highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, and Wednesday highs in the mid-40s. Tuesday night lows register in the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High
We could have temperature whiplash late in the week and next weekend with highs potentially reaching the 50s by Thursday or Friday, and possibly the 60s next weekend.
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
1/10 (→): A few flurries possible Monday evening. But then temperatures trend higher and higher, and snow chances lower and lower, for the foreseeable future.