D.C.-area forecast: A very cold Christmas Day with warmer temperatures in sight

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 4/10: I’m dreaming of a warmer Christmas. The unseasonable cold continues with sunny skies. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, less windy. Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Very cold. Lows: Mid- to upper teens.

Tomorrow: Increasing p.m. clouds, late-day flurries? Highs: Low to mid-30s. Forecast in detail Although not a white Christmas, Santa is gifting us a taste of the weather at the North Pole, as a biting chill lingers today after D.C.’s coldest Christmas Eve day on record. On the plus side, we’re several degrees warmer than yesterday and not quite as windy. It’s a pretty quiet weather pattern in the week ahead, with gradually warming temperatures as high pressure meanders overhead.

Today (Christmas Day): Plenty of sunshine for holiday plans today. It’s still quite cold, with morning temperatures rising through the teens into the 20s, and afternoon highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. But that’s several degrees warmer than yesterday with somewhat lighter winds as well. Winds chills still spend much of the day in the teens, before maxing out in the 20s, with a wind from the west around 10 mph and gusts to near 20 mph. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: Another very cold night with mainly clear skies and lows in the mid- to upper teens. Light winds from the northwest around 3-6 mph. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Monday): Mostly sunny morning skies give way to increasing afternoon clouds as an upper-level area of low pressure approaches. Daytime highs trend a touch warmer, in the low to mid-30s. Although still below average, we’ll take it after a few days of brutal cold. Can’t rule out a few snow flurries by evening, especially west of D.C. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Plenty of clouds with a few snow flurries possible, especially west of D.C. Overnight lows trend higher as well, only dipping to the 20s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Tuesday and Wednesday continue mostly sunny with light winds. Temperatures continue their stepwise climb with Tuesday highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, and Wednesday highs in the mid-40s. Tuesday night lows register in the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

We could have temperature whiplash late in the week and next weekend with highs potentially reaching the 50s by Thursday or Friday, and possibly the 60s next weekend.

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): A few flurries possible Monday evening. But then temperatures trend higher and higher, and snow chances lower and lower, for the foreseeable future.

GiftOutline Gift Article