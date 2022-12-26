PM Update: Temperatures rise to near and above 40 Tuesday

Temperatures straddled freezing today. If you stomp around on the grass a bit, you’ll notice the ground is quite solid! But some changes are afoot. The clouds we see this afternoon and into tonight are associated with a little storm passing to our north. It’s the beginning of southerly flow winning out and milder air invading.
Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Clouds dominate through the evening and into the overnight. As skies clear out, temperatures settle to lows in the upper teens to mid-20s. Winds are light.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Mostly sunny conditions prevail, with minimal breeze. Some people might say highs near and above 40 never felt so good given all the cold weather of late.
See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Warmer thoughts: Look at those temperature forecasts around New Year’s.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.