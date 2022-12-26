D.C.-area forecast: A big thaw as we approach 2023

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: Still very cold and a struggle to reach freezing, but headed in the right direction. Express forecast Today: Increasing afternoon clouds. Highs: 30 to 35.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds late. Lows: 20 to 25.

Tomorrow: Sunny, not as cold. Highs: Near 40. Forecast in detail We made it through the coldest Christmas holiday period in decades and now can look forward to a gradual warm-up. Today and tomorrow are still colder than normal but temperatures return to near average by midweek and then soar well above average by New Year’s weekend, when we may be reaching for T-shirts.

Today (Monday): We’ll see some high clouds increase as the day progresses, and it’s a cold one. After starting the day in the teens, highs only manage to reach 30 to 35. Fortunately, there’s not much wind — just a light breeze from the southwest around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies are mostly cloudy through the evening and become partly cloudy toward morning. It’s still rather cold, with lows from 20 to 25 but winds are calm. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Skies gradually become mostly sunny. We’re still colder than normal as highs probably do no better than 40. Winds are light from the northwest between 5 and 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A clear and cold tonight as lows range from 20 to 25 outside the Beltway to the mid-to-upper 20s downtown. Confidence: High

A look ahead

High pressure is mainly in control Wednesday through Friday as we experience a steady warming trend. Skies are mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid-40s and near 50, respectively. Wednesday night is clear and chilly with lows in the mid-20s to low 30s while some clouds increase Thursday night when lows to moderate into the 30s to near 40. On Friday, it’s partly sunny and mild, with highs in the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend will almost certainly be much milder than normal, but we’re likely to have a period of rain as a storm system comes through. Right now, it appears the second half of Saturday into Saturday night has the best chance of rain but showers could linger into Sunday and we’ll need to fine-tune details on the timing. Highs Saturday could come close to 60, and it could even be a little warmer than that to ring in the new year on Sunday. Lows Saturday night probably only dip to near 50 — a good 20 degrees above average. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

0/10 (↓): As we look ahead, it’s a pitiful pattern for snow prospects.

