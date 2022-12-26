A Christmas-week winter storm and Arctic blast for the ages, by the numbers

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An extraordinary bout of wintry weather entangled much of the United States in its wrath Christmas week. Historic cold and a huge footprint of strong winds and fierce blizzard conditions impacted hundreds of millions of Americans during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Nowhere was the weather so destructive as it was in Buffalo. There, nearly two full days of severe blizzard conditions dropped visibility to zero and forced snow into massive drifts, shuttering the snow-hardened city and leaving hundreds stranded.

“Worst blizzard I have ever covered,” wrote veteran storm chaser Reed Timmer from the city.

While the astounding and even unprecedented facets of the massive storm will be examined for a long time, we can begin to convey its power through the key raw numbers.

200 million people under alert — Almost two-thirds of the U.S. population was under either a wind chill warning or wind chill advisory between Wednesday and Saturday. If you include the winter storm warnings that were in effect at the same time, it was well past two-thirds of the population under weather alerts.

1.5 million customers in the dark — An unusually large number of customers for a winter storm were without power at peak. Large portions of the mid-South and Carolinas dealt with managed power cuts to prevent grid failure. Tennessee Valley Authority was among electric providers that instituted rolling blackouts. The Tennessee Titans football game was even postponed by an hour on Christmas Eve.

Over 1.5 million electric customers are without power across the USA due a large winter storm system. [2022-12-23 12:21:40 PM EST] https://t.co/kJ0OPcOSrS #PowerOutage pic.twitter.com/Fj0EEIxPSL — PowerOutage.us (@PowerOutage_us) December 23, 2022

16,000-plus flights canceled — More than 16,000 flights were canceled from Thursday to Christmas Day, a period encompassing some of the busiest travel days of the year. Several airports were shut at times, including Buffalo Niagara, which closed down Friday and is not scheduled to reopen until 11 a.m. Tuesday.

600-plus motorists stranded — Erie County, home of Buffalo, reported that about 500 motorists were stranded Friday night and Saturday morning. It was so bad that many first responders also required rescue.

On Wednesday, another incident stranded more than 100 motorists near Rapid City in southwest South Dakota. These are just some of the larger disruptions. Multiple Interstates and highways from the Plains to the Midwest and Northeast were closed at times during the storm.

.@PennCoSheriff, @SDHighwayPatrol, @RCPCEmgMgmt are coordinating efforts to help stranded motorists between Rapid City &Wall. More than 100 vehicles are stuck. Stranded motorists should call 911 &stay in the vehicle. Warming stations are set up in Wall, Wicksville & NewUnderwood pic.twitter.com/ighao5Sho5 — Pennington County SO (@PennCoSheriff) December 22, 2022

25 Buffalo-area deaths — At least 25 deaths occurred around Buffalo, making this one of the city’s deadliest modern-day weather events after a 1977 blizzard that killed 29. The toll may still rise. Additional fatalities have been reported in sixteen states from the wintry weather.

Nearly a dozen states under blizzard warnings — Nearly a dozen states saw blizzard warnings issued from the storm. The list includes Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Wisconsin and New York.

Dozens of records — Record lows and record low maximums entered the northern Plains early in Christmas week and then they spread southeastward with time, ultimately leaving few untouched.

*COLDEST CHRISTMAS* on record for at least 10 cities across Central and Southern Florida. Many areas never left the 40s for highs! 🥶@WINKNews @stormhour pic.twitter.com/hzjTyGNtxr — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) December 26, 2022

Casper, Wyo., saw its lowest temperature in recorded history on Thursday morning at minus-42 degrees. On Christmas Eve, much of the East Coast between New York and Florida saw records fall. Even most of Florida, where sleet fell in a few locations, spent Christmas Day in the 40s, with numerous records set. In Miami, a high of 50 was its coldest on record for the date.

2,235 minutes of blizzard conditions — That’s 37.25 hours of nonstop blizzard conditions in Buffalo. Blizzard conditions are defined as concurrence of wind gusting at or above 35 miles per hour, blowing/falling snow, and visibility at or below 0.25 miles. For many hours winds gusted over 60 mph as temperatures plummeted into the single digits. This punishing run smashed the previous record for the city: 960 minutes in 1985.

So what does "zero mile" visibility look like? Well, here's a spectacular view of our parking lot near the airport. Yes, there are cars parked just a few feet away.



We don't even want to be parked in it, you *definitely* don't want to be driving in it. Seriously. https://t.co/ikpMJTnoU7 pic.twitter.com/px5jmVFLIe — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) December 23, 2022

71 mph peak gust — As the blizzard got going Friday morning, Buffalo clocked a top gust of 71 mph with heavy snow falling. Another wind gust of 70 mph was recorded during the afternoon. Numerous gusts past 60 mph continued into the night. Visibility was as low as zero miles at times.

Wind gusts of near or above 50 mph were recorded all over the place, including in Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and New York City. Boston gusted to 60 mph and Providence to 64 mph.

Here are some top gusts by state:

Mount Washington, N.H. — 151 mph

Elk Mountain, Wyo. — 83 mph

Lackawanna, N.Y. — 79 mph

Frenchville, Maine — 74 mph

Fairview Lanes, Ohio — 72 mph

Yarmouth, Mass. — 72 mph

Rolla, N.D. — 71 mph

Copper Harbor, Mich. — 71 mph

Barton, Md. — 69 mph

Bristol, R.I. 69 mph

Burlington, Vt. — 64 mph

New Haven, Conn. — 64 mph

43 inches of snow — That was the total amount in Buffalo. Winds blew some of it into drifts of 10 feet or greater. It marks the second largest three-day storm snowfall in the city’s modern history.

Some of other top-end snowfall totals include:

Baraga, Mich. — 42.8 inches

Watertown, N.Y. — 34.2 inches

Reliance, Wyo. — 22 inches

Grand Rapids, Mich. — 19.3 inches

Eldora, Colo. — 13 inches

Tofte, Minn. — 12 inches

Edgartown, Mass. — 9 inches (it might not sound like a lot, but it was from rare ocean effect snow on Martha’s Vineyard)

75-degree swing — In Denver, the temperature plummeted from 51 degrees on Wednesday to minus-24 on Thursday — one of its biggest on record. A similar drop was observed at Wind River in Wyoming, where it went from 33 to minus-38 in 24 hours.

The fact Casper, WY experienced a 70 degree temperature drop within 24 hours is mind blowing! pic.twitter.com/mSLsbc3ohh — Nic Merianos (@NickMerianos) December 23, 2022

Record and near-record 24-hour temperature drops progressed eastward with the front, reaching up to 50 degrees in the Ohio Valley and Mid-South, then to around 40 to 45 degrees on the East Coast. A 59-degree temperature different — from minus-4 to 55 degrees — between Pittsburgh and Boston on Thursday afternoon was the largest on record between the two cities.

Minus-75 degrees wind chill — The coldest known wind chill in the outbreak. It happened at Elk Park, Montana before dawn Thursday. A temperature of minus-49 and a wind of 9 mph produced the frigid reading.

In addition to Montana, locations in Wyoming, both Dakotas and Nebraska saw wind chills dip to at least minus-55. Denver’s minus-42 wind chill was its second lowest on record.

135-degree-temperature difference — On Thursday, a massive temperature difference set up between the Lower 48 states’ warmest and coldest locations. Elk Park’s minus-50 tied for the second lowest temperature in the Lower 48 since 2011. Near Florida City, Fla., it was a balmy 85 the same day.

963 millibar pressure — The winter storm’s central pressure dropped over 31 millibars in 24 hours as it wrapped up in the Great Lakes before bottoming out at 963 millibars — which is comparable to a Category 2 or 3 hurricane. The pressure exceeded the criteria for the storm to be considered a “bomb cyclone,” the most intense breed of mid-latitude storm.

