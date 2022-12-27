The West Coast is being drenched ‘atmospheric rivers.’ What are they?

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The West Coast, ordinarily known for being parched and drought-stricken, is facing a barrage of atmospheric rivers — plumes of deep tropical moisture known for bringing heavy rain and snow. Parts of coastal California, including the Bay Area, are under flood watches, initial signs from the first of several atmospheric rivers set to drench the West in the days ahead.

Weather alerts — for heavy rain in the lowlands, and snow and wind in the mountains — blanket most of central and Northern California. Coastal and central Oregon and Washington are largely under flood watches and high wind warnings, with winter storm warnings in the Cascades and Columbia River Basin.

Atmospheric rivers are ranked on a 1-through-5 scale based on how much moisture they transport from the tropics to the mid-latitudes. The Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes has ranked the ongoing atmospheric river event as a Level 4 out of 5 — that corresponds to “extreme” moisture transport.

Advertisement

The atmospheric river could carry more than 220 million pounds of water through the skies over the Pacific Coast every second — providing copious fuel for downpours.

“[A] strong storm [is] currently moving across the region,” the National Weather Service in Sacramento wrote in their online forecast discussion. “A weaker series of systems, but longer duration, moves in beginning Wednesday night and continuing into the weekend.”

The ongoing atmospheric river

At present, a tongue of heavy moisture stretches from central California, just south of the Bay Area, to about 1,000 miles north of Hawaii. The core of this moisture plume is about 200 to 300 miles wide and is aimed due eastward.

That highway of moisture is being entrained and tugged east by a bowling ball of counterclockwise-spinning low pressure moving ashore in the Pacific Northwest. Some of the moisture is being swirled into that low-pressure system, and with frigid air aloft it is contributing to rain in the lowlands and snow in the higher elevations.

Washington and Oregon

Seattle and surrounding areas under a flood watch until Wednesday morning. Roughly an inch of rain has come down so far, and another quarter to half-inch is probably on the way. That’s added atop the 3.09 inches that fell between Christmas Eve and Dec. 26.

Advertisement

“Ground conditions are already saturated from previous storms. The additional rain on Tuesday could push some rivers to flood stage later Tuesday into Wednesday morning,” the Weather Service said.

Even as the rain tapers down over the next 24 hours, the winds will howl. They’ll ramp up markedly out of the southwest during Tuesday afternoon, peaking around evening before subsiding during the second half of the overnight. The National Weather Service is warning that gusts up to 55 mph are possible.

Those strong winds will pile water up against the coastline, prompting a coastal flood advisory for Seattle and much of greater northwest Washington.

“Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures [is] expected,” wrote the Weather Service.

In the Cascades, up to 60 inches of snow are probable in the highest, albeit unpopulated, summits. Winter weather advisories are in effect for the mountains, though, where snow levels could drop down to 2,500 feet. Communities above that line could see a mix of snow and ice, with some likely to pick up as much as a foot of snow accumulation.

Advertisement

Farther to the south in Oregon, Salem, Eugene and the Willamette Valley are all under high-wind warnings. Beaches, headlands and other exposed locations could gust over 70 mph, though most inland areas will see speeds of 55 to 60 mph.

California

The Golden State is seeing its own inclement weather. Flood advisories span from Santa Rosa through the Bay Area and south to the Salinas Valley. San Francisco was sitting at a 24-hour rainfall total of 1.78 inches as of 9 a.m. local time, and another half-inch to an inch could be on the way. A similar event on Dec. 10-11 dropped 1.84 inches in San Francisco.

Wind advisories and high-wind warnings are in effect across the central and northern San Joaquin Valley, but the worst conditions, with gusts topping 100 mph, will be felt in the Sierra Nevadas. That’s where a widespread 3 to 4 feet of snow is falling. Winter storm warnings cover the mountains, with snowfall rates of 4 inches per hour likely.

Advertisement

Thus far, Interstate 80 over Donner Summit has been in good enough condition that chain control — when highway conditions necessitate that vehicles have chains — has been lifted, but snow levels may drop below 6,000 feet during the evening hours. That will put the pass at risk of heavy snow once again.

❄️❄️ UPDATE ❄️❄️



12/27/22 7:30am



Well that was quick!! 😳 Chain control has been lifted on I-80 over Donner Summit. At the moment, we are getting significant rain fall but snow levels are expected to drop later today and in the evening. pic.twitter.com/SLXN45jqII — CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) December 27, 2022

The effects of the atmospheric river will taper off overnight as the atmospheric river drifts south and thins.

Another storm on the way

Some improvement is likely Wednesday and Thursday across the West, but there are signs of another atmospheric river event on the way. The instigating low-pressure system, visible as a swirl on water vapor imagery, is currently sliding east to the south of the Alaskan Aleutians, and will tug ashore another ribbon of moisture as we head into the weekend.

GiftOutline Gift Article