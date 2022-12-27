D.C.-area forecast: Sunny and steadily warmer before chance of rain New Year’s Eve

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 5/10: Still a bit of a chill, but happy to see more sunshine dominance with higher temperatures and forecast confidence. Express forecast Today: Sunny. Highs: 38-42.

Tonight: Clear. Lows: 22-30.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs: 45-50. Forecast in detail This week’s forecast is a stable story as sunny days and clear nights align with welcome warming temperatures. We should step up about five to 10 degrees each day as we work toward a holiday weekend with highs near or past 60. Sunshine and dry conditions are nice this week, but the timing of rain this weekend may not be the best for outside activity to ring in the new year.

Today (Tuesday): Abundant sunshine as temperatures nudge up another notch, rising through the 20s this morning to afternoon highs in the warmer upper 30s to low 40s, which is still just slightly colder than normal. Winds are light. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: Clear skies again with lows from the lower 20s in the outlying areas to near 30 in the city, with light winds mainly coming from the south. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunshine greets us again with highs climbing to the mid-40s to near 50, as we finally reach near- to above-normal temperatures. Light winds at about 5 mph from the south. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies with lows in the middle 20s to low 30s and light winds. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday continues the warming narrative with sunny skies and temperatures reaching highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Thursday night features mostly clear skies with lows in the 30s to low 40s. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Friday should start with sunny skies, but the day could see increasing clouds by afternoon as highs reach the mid-50s to near 60. Friday night turns mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

The New Year’s holiday weekend brings two weather systems along a frontal boundary, with rain developing sometime on Saturday and probably extending into Saturday night for New Year’s festivities. Saturday highs aim for the mid-50s to low 60s, with mild clock-strikes-midnight temperatures around 46-50. Sunday could see a secondary weather system spark some showers with even warmer highs into the lower to maybe middle 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article