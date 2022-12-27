PM Update: Seasonably cold tonight, but the thaw is underway

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Temperatures crept back toward values more typical of December today. With light wind and lots of sun, it felt pretty great this afternoon. Mild and rather pleasant is a trend that we’ll stick with ahead. It’s cold again tonight, but days to come each feature temperatures rising a bit from the day before.

Through Tonight: After finally rising well above freezing today, a refreeze is on the way. Fairly typical for winter, of course. Under largely clear skies, lows range across the 20s. Winds are light.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunshine rules. Despite its meager height in the sky, it helps warm us up a bit, with highs near 50. Winds are from the south around five to 10 mph.

Advertisement

See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

New Year’s festivity forecast: Unfortunately, the best chance of rain this week comes on New Year’s Eve and it may linger through the ball drop. For now, it’s not a huge concern, but you may want to consider limiting your outdoor plans where possible, as some light rain is likely. On the bright side, it’ll be plenty warm enough not to have to worry about wintry conditions.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article