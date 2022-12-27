It felt like Minnesota in D.C. this Christmas, the coldest in decades

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington just went through a once-a-generation Christmas weekend. Morning temperatures tumbled into the single digits, and record cold high temperatures were set, with readings about 25 degrees below average.

On the heels of an Arctic mega-front, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day combined to feel more like it should in Minneapolis, according to a climate tool from the Southeast Regional Climate Center.

Saturday morning’s low of 9 was the coldest the city has been in December in more than three decades — the last time there was such a deeply frozen Christmas holiday.

Christmas Eve got started with morning low temperatures in the single digits all around the area, even in the city and by the bay. Wind chills of 5 to 10 below zero were common — weather more typical of the coldest days of midwinter, and maybe then some.

It was the coldest Washington has been this early in the winter since it hit 5 on Dec. 22, 1989. It was also the third coldest on record for the date, with similar rankings realized at nearby sites, as well.

Prior to Saturday, the city had failed to drop below 16 degrees since Jan. 31, 2019, boasting a remarkable 1,421 days at or above 16, which — oddly enough — tied with a streak that ran March 2009-January 2013. This was also the first the single digits for the District since Jan. 7, 2018, which was the sixth longest run without dipping that low.

All local locations saw record low maximums Christmas Eve. In fact, most from New York City southward to northern Florida experienced the same.

High temperatures in and around the city barely cracked 20. The 22 in Washington bested the previous record of 23 on Christmas Eve 1989. Records of 20 and 22 were also set in Baltimore and Dulles, respectively. These numbers were about 25 degrees below average for the date.

The daily departure compared to average of minus-24.4 degrees was the biggest since it was 27.6 degrees below normal on Feb. 20, 2015. In 2015, the cold was a visit from the polar vortex.

While temperatures turned somewhat less frigid for Christmas Day, a high of 34 was still 13 degrees below normal for the date. In both D.C. and Baltimore, it was the coldest two-day Christmas holiday since 1989 and the fourth coldest on record overall.

Readings in our area more broadly were as low as 2 in Damascus, 4 in Purcellville and 5 in Vienna. As close by as Mount Weather, in the Blue Ridge Mountains 45 miles west of Washington, the temperature fell as low as minus-2.

In the highest elevations farther to the west, cold went next level.

In Snowshoe, W.Va., there was a low of minus-19 on Christmas Eve. Dolly Sods, on the rim of Canaan Valley, recorded a low of minus-17 early the same morning. Combining winds gusting around 55 mph, wind chill values as low as minus-50 or colder were felt.

In Oakland, Md., temperatures also reached minus-13, among other cold spots in the region.

For those who have had enough, rapid change is on the way. By New Year’s Day, the D.C. area is looking at the potential for record warm lows and highs in the 60s — a bit of weather whiplash.

