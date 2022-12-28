D.C.-area forecast: Warming up as we watch the chance of New Year’s weekend rain

Today (Wednesday): Another step warmer today with sunny skies above. After rising into the 30s this morning, highs this afternoon should reach the upper 40s to near 50. Not bad for late December, and not too windy either, just a light breeze from the south around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clear skies, light winds and trending less cold. Evening temperatures fall back into the mid-30s to low 40s. Overnight lows settle in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Thursday): More warmth, you say? No problem. It’s another day with sun-filled skies and even warmer highs near 50 to the low 50s. Winds continue to be light from the south. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and not too chilly, with lows in the 30s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Friday should start mostly sunny but could eventually see increasing clouds. Temperatures continue their upward climb with highs in the mid- to upper 50s. Becoming mostly cloudy Friday night as lows only drop back to the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
New Year’s weekend features more mild air with Saturday highs in the mid-50s to near 60 and Sunday highs in the 60s. It also brings the potential for periods of rain between midday Saturday and midday Sunday. Looking at the latest models, there is still a chance that any rain ends up occasional and light rather than steady and heavy. We feel confident that Saturday night will be rather mild for New Year’s festivities, with evening temperatures staying in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Low-Medium