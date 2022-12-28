D.C.-area forecast: Warming up as we watch the chance of New Year’s weekend rain

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: Sunny skies help us take another step warmer, with less of a morning chill and some spots maybe touching 50 during the afternoon. Express forecast Today: Sunny and trending warmer. Highs: Upper 40s to near 50.

Tonight: Clear skies and light winds. Lows: Upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, another notch warmer. Highs: Near 50 to low 50s. Forecast in detail Our steady warm-up is starting to hit its stride. Much like a methodical football drive starting deep in our own territory, we started from single-digit temperatures and below-zero wind chills this past weekend, should rebound well into the 40s to near 50 today, and will probably surpass 60 this weekend. Unfortunately, a chance of rain complicates things for New Year’s weekend.

Today (Wednesday): Another step warmer today with sunny skies above. After rising into the 30s this morning, highs this afternoon should reach the upper 40s to near 50. Not bad for late December, and not too windy either, just a light breeze from the south around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: Clear skies, light winds and trending less cold. Evening temperatures fall back into the mid-30s to low 40s. Overnight lows settle in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Thursday): More warmth, you say? No problem. It’s another day with sun-filled skies and even warmer highs near 50 to the low 50s. Winds continue to be light from the south. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and not too chilly, with lows in the 30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Friday should start mostly sunny but could eventually see increasing clouds. Temperatures continue their upward climb with highs in the mid- to upper 50s. Becoming mostly cloudy Friday night as lows only drop back to the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

New Year’s weekend features more mild air with Saturday highs in the mid-50s to near 60 and Sunday highs in the 60s. It also brings the potential for periods of rain between midday Saturday and midday Sunday. Looking at the latest models, there is still a chance that any rain ends up occasional and light rather than steady and heavy. We feel confident that Saturday night will be rather mild for New Year’s festivities, with evening temperatures staying in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article