PM Update: Temperatures tilt above normal as skies stay clear

It was another beautiful day across the region. Temperatures rose above normal for the first time since last Thursday, when it was raining most of the day. Washington’s average high is down to 46 and the average low is 32. We may be almost entirely above those numbers through this time next week, and seemingly beyond.

Through Tonight: Other than some occasional high cloudiness, skies are mainly clear. A couple locations stay above freezing at night for the first time in almost a week. Lows are mainly in the upper 20s and lower 30s, which is probably a little above freezing downtown.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Our streak of mighty decent weather keeps going. Clouds are few and skies are deep blue. Highs target the lower 50s with perhaps some mid-50s mixing in. Winds blow from the south around 5 mph.

Icy spots: It’s been a while since locals with ice skates have been able to hit outdoor skating spots in December. The opportunity has produced many special images. The one below, though capturing someone doing something that’s against the rules, is quite a shot.

At this point, there is no safe ice in the area after recent temperatures. Don’t even think about it.

Below, some other recent shots:

Good morning, DMVers – from an ice-encrusted Reflecting Pool!



