Warmth surging in eastern U.S. — including in spots recovering from deep cold

The days to come should bring numerous record warm lows — as many as two or three dozen of them on some mornings, especially by New Year’s Day. Several days will also likely feature record highs, particularly in the northeast and surrounds. In some places, the swing in the “feels like” temperature could approach 100 degrees.

But that swift warm-up also means a potential for flooding from melting snow and ice, and from rounds of heavy rain set to slosh across the mid-South and Ohio Valley.

Warmer into the New Year

“For areas east of the Front Range a warm up is in store as return flow from the Gulf of Mexico transports warmer moist air northward,” wrote the Weather Prediction Center on Wednesday morning. “Low temperatures are expected to remain above freezing as far north as the lower Great Lakes and Interior Northeast by Thursday.”

On Tuesday, Cheyenne, Wyo., hit 57 degrees. Five days earlier, the city was shivering at minus-25, an 82-degree temperature change. A place like Goodland in northwest Kansas will see temperatures approaching 60 on Wednesday afternoon. Last Thursday, the low there was minus-17.

High temperatures as much as 20 to 25 degrees above normal are expected Wednesday in the central and southern Plains. Similarly toasty zones of above normal temperatures shift to a Missouri to Lower Great Lakes zone Thursday and farther east beyond.

Indianapolis and surrounding Midwest locations will see low temperatures as much as 50 to 60 degrees warmer this Friday compared with the Friday before Christmas. It was minus-9 in the city on Dec. 23, with a wind chill of minus-39. Friday morning’s low forecast is 48, with a high of 53, for a 92-degree swing in the “feels like” digit in just over a week.

Temperatures will warm up in the northeast Friday and into the weekend. A bevy of low-temperature records are anticipated for Friday and Sunday mornings.

At the moment, the most numerous records are forecast for the morning of New Year’s Day. Locations such as Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Albany and Boston may set or nearly hit records. Lows are mainly in the 40s in these areas, which is closer to normal daytime highs in early January.

Another push of very warm air is probable during the first week of 2023. Low temperatures in a 25- to 35-degree above average zone are likely to heat a huge portion of the East.

Abrupt temperature swings, common in La Niña winters in the Lower 48, frequently spell serious concerns, and the upcoming forecast will be no exception.

Flood concerns

The change in weather brings a risk for flooding in numerous parts of the country, including in Buffalo, where as much as 4 feet of snow fell during a deadly blizzard leading up to the Christmas holiday.

Excessive rainfall that may lead to flooding Thursday in parts of the Texas and Louisiana border region and northward into Arkansas. This potential then shifts eastward into the northern Gulf Coast and lower mid-South for Friday.

A large swath of the region is at risk for 2 inches or more of rainfall. In the excessive rainfall zones, as much as 4 to 6 inches may fall, according to Weather Service forecasts.

In Buffalo, temperatures could rebound to 50 degrees on Friday with some rain. Upper 50s to near 60 are probable into the start of next week.

That means some of the snow piled up in the city, and over the Tug Hill Plateau northeast of Lake Ontario, will melt. Even without new precipitation, that could lead to flooding on its own.

The abrupt and capricious temperature swings may also cause pipes to burst, causing localized flooding — particularly if another quick drop in temperatures follows behind the warmth.

Severe weather and snow to welcome 2023

The warm-up will also trigger heat and instability, which could support the development of thunderstorms ahead of a cold front set to sweep across the nation next week.

A cold front should arrive in the Mississippi Valley by Monday. Overhead will be a strong jet stream, resulting in wind shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height. Tangling air masses should conjure up low pressure.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center is already warning about severe weather risk areas six days out, with their current forecast calling for potentially dangerous storms in places such as Nashville, Memphis, Little Rock, Jackson, Miss., Louisville, and Shreveport, La.

“Very strong flow through the [upper atmosphere] and a moist … unstable air mass will potentially be favorable for severe activity (i.e., risk for damaging winds and tornadoes),” the center wrote.

Additional severe thunderstorms are possible over the Tennessee Valley, Deep South and Southeast on Tuesday, but the magnitude of the risk is unknown. Regardless, rounds of storms may exacerbate flooding in this region over coming days.

To the northwest of a relatively strong low-pressure area, snow and wind may plague the Plains to the Midwest and Great Lakes in about a week. While it appears that it will be less intense than the recent bomb cyclone, the storm could still lead to significant wintry weather.

