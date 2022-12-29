PM Update: Clear and cool tonight, then we make a run at 60 Friday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s highs in the low to mid-50s were close to 10 degrees above normal for the date. It might feel even warmer than that given what we’ve recently gone through. This beautifully benign weather pattern persists tomorrow before we start to change things up a bit. The main change will be some poorly timed showers New Year’s Eve, as the warmth shows no sign of stopping anytime soon.

Through Tonight: It’s a pleasant evening as skies stay mainly clear. Overnight lows range from near 30 to the mid-30s. Winds are light after dark.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): The ongoing trend of somewhat warmer temperatures each day keeps on keeping on. We have a good chance to get readings to around 60 for highs. Lots of sun, but clouds increase with time. Winds blow from the south-southwest around five to 10 mph.

Advertisement

See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Springtime in winter: If we manage to get to 60 tomorrow in the city, it could be just the first over the next week. Multiple days between Friday and midweek next week are forecast to top that mark.

Sadly, our main chance of rain is still New Year’s Eve and it may run deep into the evening. Rain currently seems most likely the afternoon and evening of Saturday. It’ll be getting out of here overnight, but it’s uncertain exactly when.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article