D.C.-area forecast: Sunny and warmer through Friday before a rainy New Year’s Eve

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Breaking 50 is nifty as the cold loses its hold. Express forecast Today: Sunny, minimal breeze. Highs: 50-54

Tonight: Clear and calm. Lows: 29-35

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, nearly calm. Highs: 55-59 Forecast in detail The next couple of mild, sunny days are payback for the suffering through last weekend’s cold spell. Unfortunately, rain arrives for New Year’s Eve and is likely to linger to the stroke of midnight. 2023 is off to a great start, though, with lots of sun and highs near 60.

Today (Thursday): Plenty of sun helps take the chill off the morning quickly and highs should reach the lower 50s. The lack of a breeze makes it just that much better. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clear and calm conditions allow the evening temperatures to drop quickly through the 40s. Lows end up in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Advertisement

Tomorrow (Friday): There could be some early morning fog to deal with but the sun should win out by midday. Highs should reach the upper 50s and with minimal breezes it is going to feel good! Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds steadily increase but showers are minimal. Winds are light south and lows drop into the low-to-mid 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

New Year’s Eve (Saturday) turns soggy with showers developing in the morning and becoming more steady rain through the afternoon-evening. Amounts are likely to total to one-quarter to one-half inch. Showers taper off overnight but could still dampen party hats for those heading home after midnight festivities. Daytime highs are in the mid-to-upper 50s with overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 40s. Confidence: Medium

Clouds should be quickly whisked away by brisk west winds on New Year’s Day (Sunday). Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s get 2023 off to a nice start. Overnight lows drop to mid-to-upper 30s. Confidence: Medium

Partly sunny skies and highs mainly in the upper 50s on Monday are worth enjoying as the rest of the week is looking fairly showery. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article