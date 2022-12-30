D.C.-area forecast: Sunny and warm today, with showers likely New Year’s Eve

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10. Ending the week pretty splendidly with any early fog burning off to reveal mostly sunny skies. Temperatures aim to top out around 60 degrees! Express forecast Today: Early fog? Then mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 50s to around 60.

Tonight: Clouds continue to increase. Lows: 40s.

Tomorrow: Increasing rain chances with time. Highs: 52-58.

Sunday: Sunnier but breezy. Highs: Near 60. Forecast in detail Our ongoing trend of warmer temperatures with each passing day may pause for a bit, but it’s still a mild weekend. If the airport reaches 60 degrees today, it’ll be the first time with temperatures that warm since Dec. 3. The warming trend should reboot next workweek, with 60s returning more confidently as we wander into 2023.

Today (Friday): After any early morning patches of fog, mostly sunny skies help boost our high temperatures into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. High clouds may increase closer to sunset, as we see more filtered sunshine during the afternoon hours. South-southwest winds develop by the afternoon, perhaps gusting near 15 mph a few times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds continue their steady increase, turning overcast by dawn. We have only the slightest shower chance near dawn. Southerly breezes are light to moderate. Low temperatures bottom out in the 40s throughout the region. Confidence: Medium-High

Near Year’s Eve (Saturday): We may turn damp as soon as midday hours and more so into the afternoon. Spotty morning showers start gelling together on radar as we head later in the day, creating some steady waves of rain — especially by late afternoon. Rain amounts total about one-quarter of an inch before sunset, with some more to fall after. Temperatures may hover in the 52-58 degree range. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Showers should slowly taper off in the late evening, potentially leaving the hours around midnight drier, but some semblance of rain gear or an umbrella could be called for. Mid-50s for temperatures at midnight may sag toward the mid-40s to around 50 degrees near dawn as breezes pick up slightly. Confidence: Medium

Near Year’s Day (Sunday): Skies are partly to mostly sunny. West and northwest breezes could occasionally gust near 25 mph as we dry out from the rain. Mid-50s to near 60 degrees may be the warmest we get during midafternoon. Overall, a pretty decent start to 2023. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Skies should end up partly cloudy and breezes pretty calm for most of the night. Overnight low temperatures may drop to mid-30s in chilliest spots, perhaps low 40s downtown. Confidence: Medium

We should be fairly sunny on Monday even if clouds increase a bit late day. High temperatures are still pretty darn mild — borderline warm — again, aiming for the mid-50s to low 60s. This could prove our one and only precipitation-free day of the workweek? Confidence: Medium

Skies look cloudy on Tuesday with growing rain chances. We may need a small umbrella by the afternoon, with shower chances (or even some steadier rain) trying to move in. With a moist, southerly flow, we could see high temperatures notch higher into the low to mid-60s. Note that rain amounts are expected to be light. Confidence: Medium

