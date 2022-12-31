D.C.-area forecast: Afternoon and evening showers depart for the New Year

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 5/10: Bad timing on the rain, but it winds down by late evening. Out with the old and in with the new! Express forecast Today: Rain chances grow. Highs: Mid- to upper 50s.

Tonight: Evening rain, ending overnight. Lows: Mid-40s to around 50.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs: Upper 50s to lower 60s. Forecast in detail Other than the poorly timed rain today, it’s hard to complain too much about the weather on the way. I mean, as long as you ignore that it shouldn’t be so warm in the middle of winter. Alas, even in today’s increasingly rainy skies, temperatures are on the warm side. 2023 gets off to a very unseasonable start and brings a good deal of sun along for the ride.

Today (Saturday): It’s a rather cloudy sunrise and turning cloudier. There could be a few spits of rain early, especially in western parts of the area. Odds of showers and a steadier light to moderate rain grow by mid-to-late afternoon. The heaviest activity may come during the late afternoon and early evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Steadier rain may be ongoing as the sun sets but it shouldn’t last super long. It may be mostly to our east by 8 to 10 p.m., and more certainly so by 10 p.m. There could be a quick shower into the night, with skies trending clearer after midnight and toward dawn. Evening temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s should dip several degrees by midnight, on their way to lows in the mid-40s to around 50. We may need to watch for some fog developing. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Any lingering lower and thicker clouds are probably out of here around dawn, with most of the day featuring plentiful sun. High temperatures will be warm for the first day of January, likely settling across the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Somewhat cooler and drier air wants to wander into town. Still warmer than typical, but closer to typical. Lows should reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

It’s looking like a mix of sun and clouds Monday, but probably more rays than not. Moisture will start to return again, and with that moisture comes more warmth. Highs likely end up in a near 60 to low 60s zone. Confidence: Medium-High

If you weren’t looking for flowers yet, springtime in January could get you there by Tuesday. Skies should end up partly cloudy with highs into the mid-60s most spots. Not enough? It could be warmer Wednesday. Confidence: Medium

