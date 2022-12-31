Here’s a region-by-region forecast for New Year’s weekend

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The long New Year’s weekend wraps up the holiday season and falls during a time often plagued by challenging weather. While several regions face the potential of precipitation pestering festivities, that possibility is greatest in the West this year. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A slew of weather alerts are active in the western half of the Lower 48 as a series of storm systems targets the region. Meanwhile, there’s a chance of rain in much of the East Coast for New Year’s Eve and into early New Year’s Day.

Snow is mainly expected in mountainous areas of the West through Sunday, before some spills into the Plains and Midwest as a low-pressure area spins up over the South on Monday.

Let’s take a deeper look at four broad regions across the Lower 48, moving from west to east.

West Coast

California faces the brunt of the worst weather in the country for New Year’s weekend.

As Capital Weather Gang’s Matthew Cappucci covered in more detail, another powerful atmospheric river is pointing its fire hose at the West Coast. It focuses on central and southern California as the year ends.

In anticipation of torrential rainfall, a large chunk of California is under a flood watch through Sunday. The National Weather Service in Sacramento is forecasting 1 to 4 inches of rain in typically drier valley areas of central California, and up to 9-plus inches in the mountains.

Advertisement

This storm is a little warmer than the ones that delivered copious amounts of snow to the state in December. Snow will accumulate at elevations at or above 7,000 feet, with totals of 3 to 5 feet of snow possible in the highest peaks, where travel will be treacherous to impossible. A heightened risk of mountain snow slides has also led to avalanche watches and warnings in parts of the Sierra.

Intermountain West

Skiers in the Rockies will be enjoying fresh powder for the new year. Some locations in Utah, Wyoming and Colorado are likely to see several feet of snow in the days ahead, adding to an already substantial snowpack.

The Weather Service is forecasting more than 60 inches of snowfall in the highest peaks of Utah, to the southeast of Salt Lake City, through Monday evening. Neighboring states will see similar accumulation in the highest elevations, as well.

Advertisement

As the gyrating storm in the West pivots eastward, a big chunk of Arizona — including Phoenix and the Interstate 10 corridor — is at risk of excessive rainfall Sunday, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

About 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected across much of the state, with some spots seeing 3 inches or so, which could lead to flash flooding. More than 2 feet of snow is forecast to fall from Sunday into Monday across the highest elevations in central Arizona and western New Mexico.

Snow will persist into Monday, especially in Colorado and into the Plains, leading to difficult travel at lower elevations in that region. By late Monday, low pressure is forecast to develop over the south central U.S., which will send remaining snow into the central Plains and Midwest.

Central U.S.

The year will wind down with an area of occasionally moderate to heavy rain exiting the Mid-South and northern Gulf Coast. Showers could linger in the Ohio Valley, with the potential for rain or snow in the Upper Midwest and lower Great Lakes. Minor snow showers may fly in and around the Great Lakes to open the new year Sunday.

Advertisement

Temperatures are generally expected to remain on the mild side for this time of year.

Showers and potentially severe thunderstorms will likely develop across the southern Plains and toward the lower Mississippi Valley on Monday, in a region roughly bounded by Interstate 40 to the north and Interstate 20 to the south. Severe weather threats include damaging winds and tornadoes.

“The greatest risk potential is focused from northeast TX into central/southern AR and northern LA late Monday afternoon into Monday night,” wrote the Storm Prediction Center on Friday morning.

Snow on the northwest side of the storm system may affect general travel Monday. Places forecast to be hit include Nebraska along Interstate 80 and northwest Kansas into Colorado along Interstate 70. Snow will likely move northeast toward parts of South Dakota and southern Minnesota from Monday afternoon into Monday night.

East Coast

Showers and thunderstorms should be ongoing in parts of the Southeast on Saturday morning, including in places like Atlanta and down into the Florida panhandle. The rest of the East Coast into the Northeast will eventually see showers as well.

Any rain that falls along the Interstate 95 corridor through the afternoon and evening will tend to wane by late evening in the Carolinas and up toward Washington. Showers are more likely to persist closer to the ball drop in New York City, as well as in Boston and into northern New England.

Unseasonably warm conditions should preclude the chance of much snow, with the only real chance of light accumulation in northern New York and northern Maine from snow showers on New Year’s Day.

Sunshine and mild weather are likely to make a reappearance in much of the East for Sunday and Monday travel.

GiftOutline Gift Article